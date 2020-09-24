Thursday, 24 September 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,370 new cases and 21 deaths for Sept 23

Rico
By Rico
6
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) For Wednesday, September 23, the Ministry of Health reported 1,370 new cases of COVID-19, of which 228 are by epidemiological link and 1,142 by test, for a total of 68,059 confirmed cases.

Interim Minister of Health, Pedro Gonzalez

There are 26,136 recovered people, of which 12,318 are women and 13,818 are men investigation

The number of hospitalizations dropped 21 people, 616 people in hospital, of which 249 are in intensive care (down 11), with an age range of one to 91 years.

For the 24 hours between Tuesday and Wednesday, there were 21 deaths are reported associated with COVID-19: 11 men, and 10 women, with an age range of 44 to 87 years.

The total deaths are now 781: 300 women and 481 men, with an age range of 19 to 100 years.

