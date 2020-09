(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 1,378 new cases of the COVID-19 on Wednesday, September 16, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 59,516.

The number of active cases is now 37,115 (62.4%), while the number of people reported recovered is 21,752 or 36.6%.

There 634 people in hospital, of which 253 are in intensive care.

16 deaths were reported on Wednesday, ten men and six women, ranging in age from 41 to 94. The total deaths associated with COVID-19 is now 649.

