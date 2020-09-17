Thursday, 17 September 2020
RedaqtedBusinessUtilities

Aresep: “Make payment arrangement and no cuts in water service meanwhile”

Utilities must respect the order

Rico
By Rico
24
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep) – Public Services Regulatory Authority – has spoken, ordering water utilities to enter into payment arrangements with users affected by excessive charges and cannot cut service in the process.

In addition, it has put measures in place for utilities to guarantee the quality and quantity of the water that reaches homes, especially in these times of pandemic.

In its audit visits, the Aresep found that Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) continues with excessive charges that have not been justified and that complaints were received about the delay in the formalization of payment arrangements.

The Regulador General, Roberto Jiménez, said: “We are concerned about the situation of hundreds of families who at this time of the pandemic still have no response from the utilities, particularly AyA. We call for the timely attention of users and their efforts”.

- paying the bills -

Besides the AyA, the Empresa de Servicios Públicos de Heredia (ESPH) – Heredia water utility – the Aresep has its sights focused on these utillities in particular.

The order is for the AyA and ESPH to inform the ARESEP within ten business days about the payment arrangements they have made, for each geographic region, indicating the total amount and the terms granted.

If you will recall, a few months back hundreds of complaints were made public of excessive water bills, some up to 10 times or more, including several reports of home water bills in the hundreds of thousands of colones.

The AyA, mainly, first responded that the billing was correct and justified, to quickly admit an error in billing.

In the early months of the pandemic, the AyA stopped reading water meters. Monthly bills were based on average consumption (typically for the last 12 months). When meter reading resumed, the utility billed its customers for the actual usage from the older meter reading (months back) to the most recent but did not take into account the averaged billing amounts.

- paying the bills -

The many customers affected by this practice complained. For many the billing returned to normal, for others not so much, to, well, really nothing as the disputed billing continues open and unsettled and not the utility is threatening to cut water service, though the complaint still stands.

One of those affected customers is yours truly. The May billing was ¢35,000 colones for 39 cubic meters of water usage when the average for the past 12 months was 12. The previous bills were paid, the May bill was adjusted to ¢29,000 colones, post billings have resumed to normal.

The new complaint (for the ¢29,000) was received but has yet to be settled, the utility changing the pay by date to December 31, 2020, but not the amount. Read more here.

What has been your experience with the water billing this year? Post your comments on our official Facebook page, Twitter or send me an email.

 

 

- paying the bills --

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,378 new cases for Sept 16
Next articleMexican pilots will spend 20 years locked up in Costa Rica for money laundering
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Gasoline prices comes out of a 16-week freeze and will rise in early September

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The 16-week freeze in the price of gasoline will conclude...
Read more

AyA Faces US$6.7 million dollars fine

QToons Q Costa Rica -
The Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) has no choice...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Local police chief jailed for alleged link with Sinaloa cartel

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Criminal Court of San Carlos issued, early this Sunday, six months of preventive detention for the police chief of the canton of...
Read more
Opinion

The death of Dr. Salas’ father comes at a difficult time

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST -  I have no doubt that this is a moment of great weight for the majority in Costa Rica who identify with...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,420 new cases; Four more hospitals receive body containers amid increased deaths

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Friday's press conference began with a strong plea by President Carlos Alvarado on the hospital crisis the country is facing, pleading for all...
HQ

OIJ creates criminal diving unit to scrutinize hidden underwater evidence

Q Costa Rica -
(HQ) Sifting through hidden evidence under water will be the new challenge for a group of 15 judicial agents, after the Organismo de Investigación...
Health

COVID-19: 777 new cases for Tuesday; Hospital services near collapse

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Daily the number of new cases is rising, a few days of lower numbers than the trend last week, the Ministry of Health...
Health

U.S. recommends avoiding travel to Costa Rica due to high risk of covid-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The United States Center for Disease Control (CDC) advises Americans not to travel to Costa Rica unless it is "essential travel." This, due...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.