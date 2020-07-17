Friday, 17 July 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 5 deaths in 24 hours, total now 47

(QCOSTARICA) In its daily report, the Ministry of Health today, Friday, July 17, reported 5 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Authorities have yet to provide details of the fatalities.

However, one of the victims would be a 23-year-old, according to the institution in a press release.

Given the increase in deaths and complications of patients with risk factors, the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, insisted that companies apply work from home.

“Deploy fully to enable teleworking at its best. This is very important to ensure that physical contact is minimized,” was the message to employers and employees alike.

Among the 47 deaths reported to date they are 19 women and 28 men, aged between 23 and 83 years.

