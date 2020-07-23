COVID-19 Costa Rica: 550 new cases Wednesday

(QCOSTARICA) This Wednesday the number of cases doubled that of Tuesday, with the Minister of Health report of 550 new infections in Costa Rica.

The figures that are most worrying, however, are hospitalizations that is now at 285 people, 13 more in the last 24 hours, 50 of those in intensive care.

Román Macaya, executive president of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) confirmed that there are now 10 patients in the INS Trauma Hospital, the medical center of the national insurer, that made 48 beds available for COVID-19 patients.

For this Wednesday, three more deaths were recorded, the number now reaches 71. The last fatalities associated with the disease were a 45-year-old woman and two men, 64 and 84.

A 45-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, being diagnosed on July 15. She was overweight and had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

84-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to CEACO, being diagnosed on July 15. In addition to age as a risk factor, he was an ex-smoker.

64-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Heredia. He was admitted to CEACO, being diagnosed on July 9. He suffered from high blood pressure.

The cumulative cases is now 12, 361, of which 8,968 are active,

