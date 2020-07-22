Wednesday, 22 July 2020
“Tomorrow,” says Health Minister on details of opening of airports

(QCOSTARICA) Health Minister, Daniel Salas, responded that “tomorrow” he will address the details on the opening of the airports to international tourists when asked at the noon press conference this Wednesday.

In the last week, Salas has maintained that the San Jose ad Liberia airports would reopen on August 1.

On Tuesday, the San Jose airport manager, Aeris, said that the airport is ready to receive tourists from the United States, Canada and Europe; however, the final decision on reopening, who is and is permitted entry, from when and when, and protocols are up the Ministry of Health.

Last week, Costa Rica’s civil aviation said that 10 airlines, including U.S. and European airlines, had already submitted their request to resume full operations, most of them with flights starting in the first week of August

The U.S. is Costa Rica’s major tourist market.

This report is in development and will be updated as new information is available.

 

