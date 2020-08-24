Monday, 24 August 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 643 new cases; Health updates the recovered numbers

Rico
By Rico
0
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The week begins with uncertainty about what measures will be applied next month to control the spread of the new coronavirus, at a time when the productive sector desperately demands flexibility to work, but the numbers of daily cases last week ranged from 700 to more than 1,000.

For this Monday, 643 new infections of COVID-19 are reported, of which 68 are due to epidemiological nexus and 575 due to laboratory tests. The accumulated since March is 34,463.

The report Monday was delivered by acting Minister of Health, Pedro González, who informed that the Minister, Dr. Daniel Salas, who was to have to returned to work today, will be out for a couple of more days to attend to a family matter.

- paying the bills -

González stressed that with the work of the three levels of Health, they were able to update the recovered of COVID-19, adding 2,240 people today.

Thus, the total of recovered reaches 12,758 in 81 cantons, with ages between 0 and 99 years.

However, there is still a lag. Due to this delay, only 37% of the infected appear as recovered.

Gonzalez noted that by next week, they will be caught up.

On Monday, 414 people were reported in hospital, of which 143 are in intensive care units (ICU), ranging in age from 0 to 94.

- paying the bills -

There were seven deaths reported for Monday, three men and four women, for total of 362.

Pending announcements

On Friday, President Carlos Alvarado announced that this week “optimizations” will be announced in the matter of restrictions, given the recognition that measures are required that meet health needs but also economic ones.

The intention, he said, “is to simplify”.

The announcement, if following past patterns, will come either on Thursday or Friday and take effect starting Monday, August 31.

  • A possible gradual return to face-to-face classes is also foreseen for September, however, to date it has not been clarified if it will take place.

The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) said, through its press office, that the decision will be announced at the daily press conference in the following days.

  • Staring September 1, commercial flights from six US states will commence at both the Juan Santamaria international airport in San Jose and the Daniel Oduber airport in Liberia.

Previous articleDo you have a BAC Compass? Here’s what you should know…
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 736 new cases Sunday, Aug 23; total infections 33,820

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Health authorities confirmed that for Sunday, August 23, the country...
Read more

‘Instant Coffee’ COVID-19 Tests Could Be the Answer to Reopening the U.S.

Coronavirus Rico -
(Scientific American) With the economy tanking, unemployment skyrocketing, schools slamming their...
Read more

MOST READ

Lighter Side

Ever wondered why are there now fewer earthquakes in Costa Rica?

Rico -
(Lighter Side) Ever wondered why are there now fewer earthquakes in Costa Rica? Because due to the pandemic there is not a single day in...
Read more
Front Page

No more experiments!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Armando Mayorga, columnist for La Nacion, writes that the "hammer blows hit the nail on the head in the early months of the...
HQ

Two men arrested of touching buttocks of cyclist while pedaling

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Two men could end up spending from three to six years in jail for touching the buttocks of a female cyclist while she...
Expat Focus

“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?”

Randy Berg -
“Dad… when did you first discover that you were OLD?” Boy, I remember that question like it was yesterday… asking my dad, that is. And...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 766 new cases and 126 in ICU for August 19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 766 new cases for Wednesday, August 19, for a total of 30,409 since the first case on March...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 643 new cases; Health updates the recovered numbers

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The week begins with uncertainty about what measures will be applied next month to control the spread of the new coronavirus, at a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.