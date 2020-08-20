Thursday, 20 August 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaCubaRico's Covid-19 Digest

Cuba to begin next week human trials for its COVID-19 vaccine

"Although there are vaccines from other countries, we need ours to have sovereignty," President Miguel Díaz-Canel had said in May

Rico
By Rico
29
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Cuba will begin next week clinical trials in humans of its vaccine project against COVID-19, the “Sovereign 01”, the results of which are scheduled for February 2021.

The Cuban Public Registry of Clinical Trials and the Center for State Control of Medicines, Equipment and Medical Devices, gave the green light to begin trials in 676 people between 19 and 80 years old.

The study is scheduled to conclude on January 11, and the results will be ready on February 1, 2021.

- paying the bills -

“Although there are vaccines from other countries, we need ours to have sovereignty,” President Miguel Díaz-Canel said in May.

On Saturday, Russian authorities reported progress in the production of their Sputnik V vaccine. They even expressed their intention to produce it with Cuba. But the socialist island did not officially pronounce on the offer.

The head of Cuban Epidemiology, Francisco Durán, said in this regard that he expected the country to have access to a vaccine only during the first quarter of 2021.

In Latin America, Argentina and Mexico recently announced an agreement to produce the one designed by AztraZeneca and the University of Oxford.

With 11.3 million inhabitants, Cuba has managed to contain the new coronavirus pandemic, reporting 3,408 confirmed cases, and 88 deaths.

- paying the bills -

A recent outbreak forced the authorities to reinforce prevention measures in Havana.

 

Previous articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 766 new cases and 126 in ICU for August 19
Next article‘Miel Gibson’, A venture born of desperation
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

More Cuban Stores Accepting US Dollars  

Cuba VOA NEWS -
(Q24N) Cuba increased the number of food stores that accept U.S....
Read more

Maduro Sends Gasoline to Cuba While Venezuelans Face Shortages

Venezuela Q24N -
While Nicolas Maduro’s regime admits that it needs money to deal...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

Australia secures deal for potential Covid-19 vaccine, will provide it free to all citizens

Q Costa Rica -
Australia has secured a deal with the drugmaker AstraZeneca to supply a potential Covid-19 vaccine to its entire population free of charge, the government...
Read more
Health

48% of COVID-19 deaths in the last month concentrated in 19 districts of the GAM

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A total of 19 districts of the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) had 111 of the 233 deaths from COVID-19 that occurred in the...
Health

Tolls operators must enable card payment, orders Health

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Toll operators on Ruta 27 and on other roads such as General Cañas, Florencio del Castillo and Route 32 must enable electronic payment...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: Another 21-year-old dies; total deaths 304

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) In a matter of two days, two 21-year-old patients have died from COVID-19, until now the youngest fatalities of the new coronavirus, according...
HQ

Gasoline prices comes out of a 16-week freeze and will rise in early September

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The 16-week freeze in the price of gasoline will conclude at the end of the month, with an increase in prices in early...
News

Banks must provide Treasury with data on foreign individuals and companies

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) All financial entities, ie banks, cooperatives, etc must deliver to the Treasury information of the bank accounts of all their foreign clients. Banks are...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.