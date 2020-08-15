Saturday, 15 August 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 802 new cases; 99 patients in ICU for Friday, Aug 14

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health reported 802 new cases on Friday, August 14, bringing the total to 26,931 since the first reported case in March.

The number of active cases is now 17,865. The total recovered are 8,785 or 36.2% of all cases.

The deaths due to COVID-19 continues to rise, adding 9 more deaths on Friday, six men and three women, aged from 39 to 92.

The total deaths are 281: 102 women and 179 men, ranging in age from 23 to 100 years.

A total of 373 patients are in hospital, of which 99 are in the Intensive Care Unit (UCI).

 

 

"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

