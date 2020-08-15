Saturday, 15 August 2020
DONATE
InfrastructureNationalNews

Costa Rica is the Latin American country with the worst paved roads

49% of the primary routes show deterioration; the Latin American average is around 20%

Rico
By Rico
56
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Despite the efforts made in recent years, Costa Rica is the Latin American country with the worst state of its paved roads, reveals the report published last month.

The report, “De estructuras a servicios: El camino a una mejor infraestructura en América Latina y el Caribe”, published by the Banco Interamericano de Desarrollo (BID), indicated that 49% of Costa Rica’s paved primary road network shows some deterioration.

The Latin nations with the best state of their primary roads are Chile and Mexico, where less than 5% are in poor condition.

- paying the bills -

From the report De estructuras a servicios: El camino a una mejor infraestructura en América Latina y el Caribe

Costa Rica is well below the Latin American average, based on the fact that the report reveals that the percentage of asphalt roads in Latin America and the Caribbean in poor condition is 20%.

A road in poor condition is considered when the International Roughness Index (IRI) exceeds a certain threshold, which changes from one country to another.

For this index, data from 15 countries in the region were considered. In the case of Costa Rica, the primary network was taken into account, but in other countries, the total number of paved roads was considered.

- paying the bills -

The report indicates that to close its infrastructure gap, Latin America and the Caribbean needs more than just investing in new structures, the situation in Costa Rica, where the focus of the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT) is on creating new roads, that seem never to get completed, rather than maintaining and improving existing roads.

 

Previous articleUCR produces the first 500 pills of a possible drug against Covid-19
Next articleCOVID-19 Costa Rica: 802 new cases; 99 patients in ICU for Friday, Aug 14
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

U.S. plan to return Asian companies to the Americas could have benefits for Costa Rica

Economy Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) A plan by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to encourage...
Read more

IDB funds pandemic relief in Costa Rica, Panama

Economy Q Costa Rica -
Latin Finance - The Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has granted US$400...
Read more

MOST READ

Infrastructure

Costa Rica is the Latin American country with the worst paved roads

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Despite the efforts made in recent years, Costa Rica is the Latin American country with the worst state of its paved roads, reveals...
Read more
El Salvador

El Salvador to give immunity passport to those who recovered from COVID-19

Q24N -
(Q24N) President Nayib Bukele on Monday announced that El Salvador will give immunity passports to people who have recovered from COVID-19. Bukele added that they...
Escazu

COVID-19 left Escazu without a municipal police

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The canton of Escazu will be without a municipal police force until August 19, after a positive case of COVID-19 in an official...
Latin America

Indigenous Mexicans turn inward to survive COVID-19, barricading villages and growing their own food

Q Costa Rica -
Zapotec farmers return from their ‘milpa,’ the garden plots that provide much of the communities’ food, in Oaxaca, Mexico. Jeffrey H. Cohen, CC BY-SA While the...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 636 new cases; changes in alert of several cantons

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) the Ministry of Health reported Tuesday, August 11, 636 new cases of COVID-19 in the country in 59 of the 81 cantons that...
Health

UCR produces the first 500 pills of a possible drug against Covid-19

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Another new piece of news in the search for treatments to combat Covid-19: After more than five months of effort and 400 hours...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.