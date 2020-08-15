COVID-19 Costa Rica: 806 new cases; 104 in ICU for this Saturday, Aug 15

(QCOSTARICA) The Deputy Minister of Health, Pedro González, reported this Saturday 806 new cases of the COVID-19 in Costa Rica, with a new total of 27,737 accumulated since March 6.

Saturday’s number is divided into 599 confirmed cases by testing and 207 by nexus of confirmed patients, these are people with direct contact with a positive case after presenting symptoms.

A total of 9,010 are recovered.

Ten deaths were reported for this Saturday, with a new total of 291 deaths: 108 women and 183 men, with an age range of 21 to 100 years.

Gonzalez confirmed that the 21-year-old victim is a woman, resident of Guanacaste and the youngest to die in Costa Rica due to COVID-19.

She had been diagnosed on July 31 and hospitalized at Hospital México. As a condition, she presented a severe bone marrow aplasia, a disease in which the red bone marrow disappears and consequently ceases to produce red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets

The number of hospitalized dropped to 369, four less than the previous day, of which 104 are being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU), the largest number so far, with an age range of 0 to 85.

