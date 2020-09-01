Tuesday, 1 September 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 897 new cases, 7 deaths for Tuesday, Sep 1

(QCOSTARICA) September began with a report of 897 new cases of COVID-19; 224 due to epidemiological link and 673 due to laboratory tests.

The cumulative is now 42,184 infections, according to the report provided by video by the general director of Health, Priscilla Herrera.

This Tuesday, 448 people are hospitalized, 149 of them in intensive care with an age range of 11 to 83 years.

Herrera also reported seven deaths associated with COVID-19, in the last 24 hours, four men, and three women, with an age range of 45 to 95 years. The total number of deaths is now 443.

The number of recoveries reported Tuesday is 214, for a total of 16,270.

 

Previous articleUnited will be the first to resume commercial flights from the U.S.
