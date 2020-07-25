COVID-19 Costa Rica: 931 new cases and 11 new deaths for July 25

(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health confirmed this Saturday, July 25, 931 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 14,600 for the first case in March; and 11 deaths, among them a 41-year-old Costa Rican woman with no associated risk factors, bringing the total to 98.

Both numbers had never seen before for a 24-hour period. The highest before today was 768 new cases and 9 deaths recorded on Thursday, July 23.

Of the confirmed cases 6594 are women (+452 compared to yesterday) and 8,000 are men (+473). Likewise, 10,466 are Costa Rican (+688 compared to yesterday) and 4,134 are foreigners (+243).

There are 3,640 people recovered (135 more than yesterday) and 98 deceased; the number of active cases (currently infected) is 10,862 (+785 compared to the previous day), a number that has been growing for 38 days continuous.

With 98 deaths Costa Rica’s fatality rate is 0.67%.

There are 293 people hospitalized (5 less compared to Friday) of which 51 are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (+2) with ages between 24 to 88 years.

50% of the cases confirmed this Saturday belongs to the cantons of San José, Desamparados, Alajuelita and Corredores (Puntarenas), as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, this Saturday during the press conference.

Of these, three (Alajuelita, San José and Desamparados) are the ones that have been registering the most new cases since last July 21.

The deaths recorded in the last 24 hours: