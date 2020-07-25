Saturday, 25 July 2020
COVID-19 Costa Rica: 931 new cases and 11 new deaths for July 25

Saturday had the highest reported single day number of cases and deaths so far

by Rico
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health confirmed this Saturday, July 25, 931 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number of cases to 14,600 for the first case in March; and 11 deaths, among them a 41-year-old Costa Rican woman with no associated risk factors, bringing the total to 98.

Both numbers had never seen before for a 24-hour period. The highest before today was 768 new cases and 9 deaths recorded on Thursday, July 23.

Of the confirmed cases 6594 are women (+452 compared to yesterday) and 8,000 are men (+473). Likewise, 10,466 are Costa Rican (+688 compared to yesterday) and 4,134 are foreigners (+243).

There are 3,640 people recovered (135 more than yesterday) and 98 deceased; the number of active cases (currently infected) is 10,862 (+785 compared to the previous day), a number that has been growing for 38 days continuous.

With 98 deaths Costa Rica’s fatality rate is 0.67%.

There are 293 people hospitalized (5 less compared to Friday) of which 51 are hospitalized in Intensive Care Units (+2) with ages between 24 to 88 years.

50% of the cases confirmed this Saturday belongs to the cantons of San José, Desamparados, Alajuelita and Corredores (Puntarenas), as confirmed by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, this Saturday during the press conference.

Of these, three (Alajuelita, San José and Desamparados) are the ones that have been registering the most new cases since last July 21.

The deaths recorded in the last 24 hours:

  1. A 41-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, being diagnosed on July 17. The deceased had no associated risk factors.
  2. A 93-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to CEACO, being diagnosed on July 12. He suffered from high blood pressure and had a history of smoking.
  3. A 60-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Hospital México, being diagnosed on July 23. She suffered from COPD, high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease and obesity.
  4. An 87-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the San Juan de Dios Hospital, being diagnosed on July 15. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes and heart disease.
  5. A 79-year-old man, a foreigner, a resident of Alajuela. He was admitted to CEACO, being diagnosed on July 14. He suffered from ischemic heart disease.
  6. An 84-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. He was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 21. He suffered from high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and ischemic heart disease.
  7. An 80-year-old man, Costa Rican, a resident of San José. In addition to age, there was no risk factor. He died in emergencies at the Solón Núñez Clinic. A post-mortem sample was taken with a positive result on July 24.
  8. An 81-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 22. She suffered from high blood pressure.
  9. 72-year-old Costa Rican woman from San José. She was admitted to the Mexico Hospital, being diagnosed on July 23. She suffered from diabetes and obesity.
  10. An 85-year-old woman, Costa Rican, neighbor of San José. She was admitted to the Hospital of San Juan de Dios, being diagnosed on July 21. The deceased was anticoagulated.
  11. An 81-year-old man, Costa Rican, resident of Heredia. He was admitted to CEACO, being diagnosed on July 4. He suffered from high blood pressure and diabetes
