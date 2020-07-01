Ruta 27 tolls increased today, July 1

(QCOSTARICA) Users of the Ruta 27 (San Jose – Caldera) will have to dig deeper into their pockets books as an increase in tolls took effect today, July 1.

The adjustment is stipulated in the concession contract signed between the State and Globalvía that operates and maintains the 72 kilometer road from La Sabana in San Jose, to the Calera port, on the Pacific coast.

“This adjustment responds to the behavior of the dollar exchange rate,” Globalvía said in a press release.

For light vehicles, at most stations (except in Escazú) the increase is ¢10 colones. For other class of vehicles, the rates vary.

Below is the official list of tolls that will be in effect starting today or click here.