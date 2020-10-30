COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,017 new case for Oct 29; hospitalizations continue dropping

QCOSTARICA – On Thursday, October 29, there 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported, of which 269 are by epidemiological link and 748 by testing, for a total of 107,570 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

These are 51,906 women and 55,664 men, of whom 90,488 are Costa Rican and 17,082 are foreigners.

There are 65,666 recovered people, of which 31,564 are women and 34,102 are men

452 people are hospitalized, 25 less than the day before, 182 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 87 years.

For Thursday were 17 deaths reported: 10 men and seven women, with an age range of 61 to 90 years.

In total, there are 1,357 deaths related to COVID-19: 522 women and 835 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.