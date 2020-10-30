Friday, 30 October 2020
News

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,017 new case for Oct 29; hospitalizations continue dropping

by Rico
1

QCOSTARICA – On Thursday, October 29, there 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported, of which 269 are by epidemiological link and 748 by testing, for a total of 107,570 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

These are 51,906 women and 55,664 men, of whom 90,488 are Costa Rican and 17,082 are foreigners.

There are 65,666 recovered people, of which 31,564 are women and 34,102 are men

- Advertisement -

452 people are hospitalized, 25 less than the day before, 182 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 87 years.

For Thursday were 17 deaths reported: 10 men and seven women, with an age range of 61 to 90 years.

In total, there are 1,357 deaths related to COVID-19: 522 women and 835 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThe State spends ¢1 billion a year to look after unclaimed vehicles
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,231 new cases for Oct 28, hospitalizations keeps dropping

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After a few days of new cases daily under...
Read more

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 862 new case for Tuesday; after 50 days fewer than 500 people hospitalized

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Tuesday, October 27, the Ministry of Health reported...
Read more

MOST READ

Pura Vida

How the Venezuelan Diaspora Is Leaving Its Mark

Rico -
Q24N - The Venezuelan exodus has already surpassed the 5 million mark according to UNHCR estimates, with Latin America, North America, and Europe being...
Read more
Pura Vida

Campaign seeks to position Los Chiles as a tourist destination

Rico -
TODAY COSTA RICA - Tourism entrepreneurs and the Costa Rican Tourism Institute (ICT) seek to give a new face to the canton of Los...
Dollar Exchange

Central Bank continues efforts to stop the rise in the dollar exchange

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) - Central Bank - continues its policy of intervention, in an effort to stop the...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica; 1,210 cases for Friday, Oct 23;

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of Friday, October 23, the country registered 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, of which 313 are by epidemiological link and 897...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,262 new cases for Oct 24

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Saturday, October 24, the Ministry of Health reported 1.262 new cases of COVID-19, of which 246 are by epidemiological link and...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: Country tops 100,000 confirmed cases

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As of October 22, with 1,191 new cases of COVID-19, of which 324 are by epidemiological link and 867 by testing, Costa...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.