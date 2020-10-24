COVID-19 in Costa Rica; 1,210 cases for Friday, Oct 23;

QCOSTARICA – As of Friday, October 23, the country registered 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, of which 313 are by epidemiological link and 897 bytesting, for a total of 101,826 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 49,019 women and 52,807 men, of whom 85,311 are Costa Rican and 16,515 are foreigners.

There are 61,662 recovered, of which 29,574 are women and 32,088 are men.

521 people are reported hospitalized, 201 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

For Friday, there are 14 deaths reported: nine men and five women, with an age range of 54 to 94 years.

In total there are 1,265 deaths related to COVID-19: 482 women and 783 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

