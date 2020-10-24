Saturday, 24 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica; 1,210 cases for Friday, Oct 23;

Rico
by Rico
17

QCOSTARICA – As of Friday, October 23, the country registered 1,210 new cases of COVID-19, of which 313 are by epidemiological link and 897 bytesting, for a total of 101,826 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

There are 49,019 women and 52,807 men, of whom 85,311 are Costa Rican and 16,515 are foreigners.

- Advertisement -

There are 61,662 recovered, of which 29,574 are women and 32,088 are men.

521 people are reported hospitalized, 201 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

For Friday, there are 14 deaths reported: nine men and five women, with an age range of 54 to 94 years.

In total there are 1,265 deaths related to COVID-19: 482 women and 783 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleForeigners represent 14% of the patients treated for covid-19 in hospitals
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Foreigners represent 14% of the patients treated for covid-19 in hospitals

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Of the 410,000 people with inquiries related to the...
Read more

Panama obtains credit at 2.2%; Costa Rica however at 8.3%

Economy Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The realities of having bad credit. While the government...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

WHO: The pandemic is “far from over”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - COVID-19 "is far from over," warned Maria Van Kerkhove, responsible for managing the pandemic at the World Health Organization (WHO). In an interview...
Read more
#Protests2020

Trouble in Paradise: Violence at protests threaten to unhinge IMF agreement in Costa Rica

Annika Beaulieu -
QCOSTARICA - As the economic toll of the Covid-19 pandemic takes shape around the globe, the Costa Rican government finds itself in an increasingly...
Health

Costa Rica’s new Congress building becomes a ‘super spreader’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - After six and a half hours of discussion on the Legislative floor, Eduardo Cruickshank, chairman of the Legislative Assembly, suddenly stopped the...
#Protests2020

Blockade promoter says they are going to face riot police ‘armed’

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Former legislator Oscar Campos Chavarría, leader of the self-styled National Rescue Movement, assured this Friday that they are going to organize in...
#Debunked

#DEBUNKED: False tweet circulates in which Donald Trump relates Carlos Alvarado to Nicolás Maduro

Rico -
#DEBUNKED: NOT TRUE that the president of the United States, Donald Trump, published a message on Twitter in which he relates the president of...
Redaqted

Coronavirus and flights: study reveals low transmission of COVID-19 on board aircraft

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA), released an updated registry of infections of COVID-19 on board commercial flights, revealing a low incidence...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.