Sunday, 25 October 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,262 new cases for Oct 24

Rico
by Rico
21

QCOSTARICA – On Saturday, October 24, the Ministry of Health reported 1.262 new cases of COVID-19, of which 246 are by epidemiological link and 1,016 by testing, for a total of 103,088 confirmed cases, with an age range of zero to 100 years.

These are 49,641 women and 53,447 men, of whom 86,456 are Costa Rican and 16,632 are foreigners.

62,037 have been confirmed recovered, of which 29,770 are women and 32,267 are men.

On Saturday, 504 people are hospitalized, 201 of them in intensive care with an age range of one to 93 years.

There 17 deaths are reported between Friday and Saturday: 13 men and four women, with an age range of 47 to 88 years.

In total, the country has recorded 1,282 deaths related to COVID-19: 486 women and 796 men, with an age range of nine to 100 years.

