Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 1,369 new cases Sunday and Monday, total now 124,592

QCOSTARICA – Despite that Casa Presidencial has reduced the coronavirus press conferences to two days a week, on Tuesdays and Friday, from the daily, the Ministry of Health continues to provide daily reports on the virus in the country.

For Sunday, November 15, 726 new cases were confirmed, for a total of 123,949 cases from the first in March, of which 75,691 people or 61.1% have recovered.

The number of deaths for Sunday was 9, for a total of 1,555 of which 968 are men and 587 women.

For Monday, November 16, 643 new cases were reported, bringing the total to 124,592, of which a total of 77,149 people or 61.9% have recovered.

The number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 grew over the weekend, on Monday to 515, of which 205 are in intensive care.

The increase is significant to the low of 448 on November 1.

For Monday, 11 deaths were reported, for a total of 1,566: 973 men and 593 women.

