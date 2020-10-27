COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,372 new cases and 30 deaths for Sunday and Monday

QCOSTARICA – The report Monday by the Ministry of Health detailed 1,372 new cases for 48 hours from Saturday to Monday, for a total now of 104,460 of which 50,327 are women and 54,133 men.

They are 87,700 Costa Ricans and 16.760 foreigners.

On Sunday, there were 861 new cases reported and 511 on Monday.

The number of deaths was 30 for the two days: 16 on Sunday and 24 on Monday, for a total of 1,312 (1.3%), of which 499 are women and 813 are men, with an age range of 19 to 100.

The Ministry of Health reported on Monday 512 people are hospitalized, of which 206 are in intensive care.