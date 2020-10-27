Tuesday, 27 October 2020
NationalRedaqted

Surge in speeding and reckless driving in Costa Rica during pandemic

The pandemic emptied Costa Rica's roads. With less traffic on the roads, way more people speeding

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – “Fast and Furious” is one way to describe some drivers on the roads during the pandemic, using the near empty streets as a race track, without any respect for the traffic law or for other drivers

This is how a driver was surprised this Sunday, October 25, by the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) driving at a speed of 165 km/h, at 8:29 am, on Ruta 21 betwen Liberia and Nicoya in Guanacaste.

Last month, another driver was arrested and referred to the prosecution for driving at 151 km/h on the Cañas-Liberia section of the Interamerican Norte or Ruta 1.

While drivers like these are far and few in between, many drivers, while there is less traffic on the roads amid COVID-19, are speeding way more than normal.

Data from the Traffic Police show that between January and August of this year, 2,877 drivers were fined for violating the speed limits.

This represents an increase of 26% compared to the same period in 2019, according to the report by the traffic police provided on September 17, the most up-to-date on the subject of road speed.

The largest number of speeders was driving at between 20 and 29 km/h over the speed limit. The data reveals a 53% increase in 2020 over 2019 in that range.

Speeding in Costa Rica comes with fines and points on the driver’s license:

  • Driving from 20 to 29 km/h over the posted limit is subject to a fine of ¢54,636 and no points
  • Driving from 30 to 39 km/h over the posted limit the fine is ¢110, 387 colones and no points
  • Driving from 40 to 49 km/h  over the posted limit is subject to a fine of ¢220,774 colones and 4 points
  • Driving over 120 km/h is subject to a fine of ¢326,701 colones and 6 points
  • Driving over 150 km/h, in addition to the fine and points above, earns the driver a ride to the local court and faces from one to three years in prison for reckless driving.  Artículo 254 bis(*).- Conducción temeraria  b) A quien conduzca un vehículo automotor a una velocidad superior a ciento cincuenta kilómetros por hora (150 km/h).

 

 

 

