COVID-19 deaths in Costa Rica climb to 25

(QCOSTARICA) Two deaths by COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, July 8, for an accumulated total of 25.

Death 24 was announced at the noon presser by the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas. As the family had not been contacted yet, the Minister did not provide any details.

Later in the afternoon, we learned the deceased was a 61-year-old Costa Rican man, who died in the Calderón Guardia Hospital, where he had been hospitalized since July 6, the same day he was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The man suffered from advanced liver disease, smoking and associated immunosuppression status, that is, with a weakened immune system.

Wednesday night, the Ministry of Health reported the death number 25 of a COVID-19 patient.

This is a 79-year-old Costa Rican man, a resident of the province of Alajuela.

The death occurred in the San Francisco de Asís hospital in Grecia, where he had been hospitalized since July 5, the same date he was diagnosed.

The deceased, in addition to age, had a risk factor for COVID-19, had a history of stroke.

By gender, the total deaths are 15 men and 10 women; by age, the range is from 26 to 92 years.