The number of people infected with the coronavirus covid-19 in Costa Rica rose to 416 reported the Minister of Health this Friday, an increase of 20 cases compared to the previous day.

Minister Daniel Salas, during the usual mid-day conference, explained that among the sick there are 201 women and 215 men. Of the total, 385 are Costa Rican and the remaining 31 are foreigners.

By age, there are 400 adults (of which 27 are seniors) and 16 minors. Those affected reside in 54 of the 82 cantons of the seven provinces.

In addition, there are 11 people who have fully recovered (five more than reported on Thursday); the deaths remain at two.

Salas drew attention to the increase in people hospitalized and in serious condition, this Friday there are 23 people (11 in intensive care, of which only 4 are seniors, that is over 65) in different centers state hospitals.

Dr. Salas took the opportunity to remind people to stay at home, although the Executive Branch has not issued a ‘stay at home order’.

As of 5 pm today, Friday, the countrywide vehicular restrictions took effect. All vehicles, including motorcycles and 100% electric cars are restricted from circulation. Exempt are the transport of cargo, public transit such as buses and taxis, emergency vehicles. See the full restrictions here.

Friday afternoon, President Carlos Alvarado, announced that legislators approved in second debate and he signed into law the bills that increase the fines for violating the vehicular restrictions and the Health order to mandatory isolation.

As to the vehicle restrictions, the fines as now are ¢107,000 colones, plus six points, for each infraction and confiscation of the vehicle or license plates. The latter most common.

As to the Health order, the fine ranges from ¢450,000 to ¢2.3 million colones, depending on the severity of the case.

For his part, the Minister of Security, Michael Soto, posted a Tweet with a photo, with the director of the Policia de Transito and the Head of the Fuerza Publica (national police, and the many police that will be on duty starting tonight to enforce the vehicular restrictions.