The sanctions for violating the vehicular restrictions are no longer a joke, so listen up, unless you really need to be driving, stay home. Go out if and only it is absolutely necessary.

The sanctions for violating the restrictions will, by the weekend, be ¢107,000 colones and 6 points on your driver’s license, which means when it comes time to renew you will have to have to do the driver-ed thing.

A violation can also result in your car or license plate being seized. The latter is most likely, for one, the Transito doesn’t have enough tow trucks, and two, no space to put all the vehicles. So, taking the plates is the most common. The process is not worth it. Stay home.

Now, if you do have to go out, here are what you should know, the times and dates of the restrictions and the exception. At the bottom is a handy color chart to break it all down.

vehicles may not circulate from 5:00 pm to 5:00 am with exceptions (see image below). During the day, from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm, only authorized plates may circulate.

From Friday, April 3 to Tuesday, April 7 there will be an extended night vehicle restriction from 5:00 pm at 5:00 am

Daytime vehicle restriction will be from 5:00 am to 5:00 pm (from Saturday at 5:00 am). Vehicular traffic will not be allowed according to the final number of the respective license plate: – Saturday, April 4: vehicles whose license plate ends at 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8

– Sunday, April 5: vehicles whose license plate ends 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

– Monday, April 6: vehicles whose license plate ends at 0, 2, 4, 6 and 8.

– Tuesday, April 7: vehicles whose license plate ends 1, 3, 5, 7 and 9.

From Wednesday, April 8 to Sunday, April 12 there will be an absolute vehicle restriction. Circulation of vehicles for going to the grocery store, pharmacy, to a medical center, to and from work (better have proof of working hours handy) as follows: – Wednesday, April 8: vehicles whose license plate ends in 0 and 1.

– Thursday, April 9: vehicles whose license plate ends in 2 and 3.

– Friday, April 10: vehicles whose license plate ends at 4 and 5.

– Saturday, April 1: vehicles whose license plate ends at 6 and 7.

– Sunday, April 12: vehicles whose license plate ends at 8 and 9.

The normal vehicular restrictions will resume on Monday, April 13: daytime from 7 am to 7 pm based on the last plate number, and all vehicles from 10 pm to 5 am weekdays and 8 pm to 5 am weekends.

IMPORTANT:

The vehicular restrictions for Semana Santa are COUNTRYWIDE. The nocturnal vehicular restrictions are COUNTRYWIDE. The daytime vehicular restrictions for Thursday and Friday this week and then from Monday, April 13 is only for San Jose.

The exemptions:

Not related to you driving, but important to note in the event you want (or have to) take public transportation.