Rico’s Digest – I dare say that Nicaragua could become the New York or Italy in Central America, and not in the good way.

The country to the north is in chaos, it’s people have been abandoned by its leader, Daniel Ortega, who has not been seen or heard of publicly in almost a month. A country left to its own devices, taking the matter seriously, heeding to the recommendations of health organizations and other countries, such as ours, to get through this pandemic

Unfortunately, not all Nicaraguans are doing that. One too many is not taking this seriously, following the official voice in the country, to celebrate, visiting tourist areas, the beaches, no need to stay at home, not to worry, God will protect Nicaragua from the coronavirus.

It is no wonder why a lot of Nicaragua is desperate to cross south.

Take a look at what is going on in Nicaragua…

and Costa Rica…

this week, from these photos posted on Facebook.

The Costa Rican government has to continue firm taking the necessary measures and reminding Costa Ricans constantly of their responsibilities to themselves and everyone else, for the health and security of all. Anything less will not have served any purpose.