Wednesday, 25 November 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: 895 new cases and 21 deaths for Tuesday, November 24

by Rico
19

QCOSTARICA –  The director of Health reported Tuesday 895 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, bringing the total to 133,190: 64,650 women and 68,540 men, of whom 113,895 are Costa Rican and 19,295 are foreigners.

There are 81,973 recovered persons, of which 39,597 are women and 42,376 are men.

On Tuesday, there were 501 people are hospitalized, 208 of them in intensive care with an age range of newborn to 89 years.

On Tuesday, 21 deaths were reported associated to Covid-19, reaching a total of 1,662 with an age range of nine to 101 years.

