Travel to the United States in a pandemic; what you should know

CORRECTION: Costa Ricans do not have to quarantine as was indicated in the original report.

QCOSTARICA – It is not uncommon for many Ticos to want to go shopping in Miami, visit Disney and other parks in Orlando, ring in the New Year in New York or enjoy the snow in Denver.

If you are one of those but have doubts about making the trip, this is the information you should take into account, based on information, which may be useful to you, from the United States Embassy in Costa Rica for answers to some questions, .

Are there any special requirements to enter the United States for a Costa Rican due to the covid-19 issue?

Currently, there are no restrictions related to Covid-19 for Costa Ricans who wish to travel to the United States. However, travelers must have a valid visa to enter the United States.

The U.S. Embassy encourages qualified visitors to review the websites of the Department of Homeland Security (www.dhs.gov) and Customs and Border Protection (www.cbp.gov) for the most up-to-date information on entry requirements.

Should you quarantine or provide a PCR test to enter the United States?

Currently, there is no national requirement to enter the United States. Requirements vary by state and territory. Specific information can be found on the websites of the health departments of each state: https://www.cdc.gov/publichealthgateway/healthdirectories/es/healthdepartments.html

Could any state require quarantine or PCR testing?

Some states, local and territorial governments have requirements, such as requiring people to wear masks and requiring recent travelers to stay home (quarantine) for up to 14 days. It is recommended that you visit the state, territorial, tribal, and local public health websites for information prior to traveling before traveling.

If a person is going to make an international trip, it is advisable to check the Office of International Affairs or the Ministry of Health of the destination country or US Department of State, Bureau of Consular Affairs, Country Information page external icon for details on entry requirements and visitor restrictions, such as mandatory testing or quarantine.

Can you visit several states in the same trip?

Yes. But recommended that you review the state, territorial, tribal, and local public health websites for information before traveling to one state or from one state to another.

Are there any special recommendations for travelers to the United States?

You are advised to visit these state, territorial, tribal, and local public health websites for information before you travel. The Centers for Disease Control also has information on traveling to the United States during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Returning to Costa Rica

Costa Ricans will not be asked for a COVID test or required to purchase travel insurance to board, but you will need to complete the digital health form (Health Pass).