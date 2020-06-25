Thursday, 25 June 2020
DONATE
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: another record,169 new cases on Thursday

"In the midst of the Central American and Latin American context, Costa Rica continues to be a country of privilege in the midst of the pandemic," Health Minister

Rico
By Rico
4
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) We have definitely left double-digit numbers behind in the daily COVID-19 case update. This Thursday, June 25, the Ministry of Health reported 169 new infections.

The data surpassed the record of 119 new cases last Friday and the 147 new cases  Wednesday; with the accumulated infections reaching 2,684 since the first case on March 6.

Dr. Daniel Salas, the Minister of Health, stood alone in the Thurdsay presser from Casa Presidencial

The virus is also now present in 79 of the 82 cantons in the country, leaving few areas without a reported case.

- paying the bills -

Despite the quick accumulation of cases in the past weeks, the good news is that hospitalizations have remained stable, in fact, this Thursday the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, reported a drop from Wednesday 30 to today’s 29.

Of those, 6 are in intensive care. The number of deaths remains ar 12 (9 men and 3 women), the last death recorded on June 10.

Although the Minister recognized that there is again an increase in new cases,  he highlighted the efforts that the country is making to face the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

In this sense, he highlighted the “good behavior” of soccer fans, after Wednesday night’s final between Saprissa and Alajuelense, giving a “thank you” where it is merited, not for him, but for each one of us.

“We are doing everything possible to contain the increase in cases, but in the midst of the Central American and Latin American context, we continue to be a country of privilege in the midst of the pandemic,” he added.

New District on Orange Alert

- paying the bills -

The district of San Rafael de Guatuso de Alajuela joins the communities on orange alert, which implies special conditions for business opening and vehicle restriction.

Los Chiles, La Fortuna and some towns in Florencia de San Carlos, Peñas Blancas de San Ramón, Paquera de Puntarenas, the entire canton of Upala and Pococí are already under that category. In the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM) are Desamparados, Alajuelita and the district of Pavas.

In all those locations on orange alert, the sanitary vehicle restriction ranges from 5 am to 5:00 pm, both for vehicles and for commerce.

The main concern of the health authorities is the possibility that there will be community transmission in these sites, that is, that the trail of the cases can no longer be tracked, which would cause further spread.

That suspicion motivated personnel from the Ministry of Health and the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) to start a tracking operation on Thursday in the Pavas district, San José, where there is evidence of community transmission.

- paying the bills --

Pavas under the microscope

Pavas has neighborhoods with very different characteristics, in addition to an active commercial area.

The characteristics of the district range from home to some of Costa Rica’s most vulnerable, including living in shantytowns, to a large productive middle class, and exclusive living. In the district there also many foreign embassies located, including the U.S. Embassy.

Reopening of airports

Dr. Salas was alone on Thursday, providing the epidemiological report and fielding questions from the press.

On the question of the opening of the airports, the Minister, without giving details, answered: “It’s not just around the corner”.

The current border restrictions, unless expanded, expire on June 30. On Wednesday, President Carlos Alvarado said a firm date on the reopening of the airports to international tourists will be made known this week.

 

Previous article“Red Alert” would mean extreme restrictions
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

“Red Alert” would mean extreme restrictions

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica is under a "yelllow alert" for the coronavirus...
Read more

COVID-19 Costa Rica: A record 147 cases in 24 hrs, President assures economic reopening

Health Rico -
CORRECTION: The original report stated 174 new cases.  The correct number...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

ICT calls to resume tourist flights on July 1 with Europe and Canada

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT - Costa Rican Tourism Board -  reported on Wednesday, June 24, that it will arrange for the...
Read more
Trends

Monir Islam, Moyn Islam y Ehsaan B. Islam Llevan el Emprendimiento a un Nuevo Nivel

Carter Maddox -
(QPR) Los jóvenes empresarios del Reino Unido, Monir, Moyn y Ehsaan B. Islam lograron iniciar una empresa y la convirtieron en una compañía que...
HQ

Main suspect in Lunay’s murder ordered to 6 months preventive detention

Q Costa Rica -
A man with the last name Mejía Araya, who is the main suspect in the murder of Luany Valeria Salazar Zamora, will spend the...
Health

Costa Rica will announce this week date for return of tourists

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) President Carolos Alvarado said on Wednesday that this week a firm date will be announced for the return of international tourism to Costa...
Rico's Covid-19 Digest

Family defends itself against assertions of Health Minister of holding a “baby shower’

Rico -
A Pavas family linked to the infection of 15 and 8 other suspected spoke out against the assertions by the Minister of Health, Daniel...
News

Reopening phase SUSPENDED!!!

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, announced Friday 119 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day, the highest number recorded since March,...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA