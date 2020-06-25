Thursday, 25 June 2020
DONATE
Home Health "Reopening of airports not just around the corner," Minister of Health
HealthNews

“Reopening of airports not just around the corner,” Minister of Health

A firm date for the return of tourists to Costa Rica is expected this week

Rico
by Rico
3

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, during the Thursday noon press conference at Casa Presidencial, responded to the question of the reopening of the airports to international tourists with: “It’s not just around the corner”.

The question was put to the minister by a member of the press following the daily epidemiological report,  of articles and press releases this week by the tourism sector, chambers of commerce, and including the ICT (tourism board) on the need to reactivate the arrival of foreign tourists.

On Wednesday, President Carlos Alvarado assured a firm date to resume tourist flights would come this week.

- Advertisement -

The current restrictions on the arrival of foreign tourists, unless expanded, expire on June 30.

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: another record,169 new cases on Thursday
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: another record,169 new cases on Thursday

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) We have definitely left double-digit numbers behind in the daily...
Read more

“Red Alert” would mean extreme restrictions

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica is under a "yelllow alert" for the coronavirus...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Main suspect in Lunay’s murder ordered to 6 months preventive detention

Q Costa Rica -
A man with the last name Mejía Araya, who is the main suspect in the murder of Luany Valeria Salazar Zamora, will spend the...
Read more
Coronavirus

Europe may issue a travel ban for Americans because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the US

Rafael Stumbo -
(QTRAVEL) The plan of the European Union is to reopen its borders on July 1, and for the first time since the closure as...
HQ

Costa Rica will receive foreign patients with COVID-19 to treat them

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica will receive foreign patients infected with COVID-19 to treat them, at a time when every effort is made to contain the...
Economy

“Beaches should also be opened in the afternoon to encourage tourism”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) To achieve a greater revival of the economy and tourism, the Carlos Alvarado government should assess the possibility of opening the beaches in...
Trends

How Writing Services Can Boost Your Business

Carter Maddox -
Today, companies, big and small, need content badly for online platforms. To promote a business online or attract new customers, content is now king....
News

ICT: Hotels have a guarantee to continue operating

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tourists who have reservations at different hotels in the country are not obliged to cancel their vacations. The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) -...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA