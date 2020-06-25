“Reopening of airports not just around the corner,” Minister of Health

(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, during the Thursday noon press conference at Casa Presidencial, responded to the question of the reopening of the airports to international tourists with: “It’s not just around the corner”.

The question was put to the minister by a member of the press following the daily epidemiological report, of articles and press releases this week by the tourism sector, chambers of commerce, and including the ICT (tourism board) on the need to reactivate the arrival of foreign tourists.

On Wednesday, President Carlos Alvarado assured a firm date to resume tourist flights would come this week.

The current restrictions on the arrival of foreign tourists, unless expanded, expire on June 30.