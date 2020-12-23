Wednesday, 23 December 2020
HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: CCSS prepares 2.5 million vaccination cards for those immunized against covid-19

This card will allow the insured to have a faithful record of the day they received the dose and the name of the manufacturer pharmaceutical company

by Rico
67

QCOSTARICA – All who are vaccinated against covid-19 starting in the coming months will receive a card with a record of the vaccination.

Although the vaccine will reach 3 million people, only 2.5 million cards are printed because there are many who receive the seasonal influenza vaccine who already have their vaccination cards. Courtesy CCSS

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) – is preparing the document for 2.5 million people, although three million will be vaccinated.

- Advertisement -

Leandra Abarca Gómez, responsible for the Expanded Program of Immunizations (PAI) at the CCSS, pointed out that this card will allow insured persons to have a faithful record of the day they received the dose and the name of the pharmaceutical company that manufactured the vaccine they received.

“The effectiveness of the vaccine against covid-19 depends on the placement of the two doses that compose it. The doses must be 21  to 28 days apart and must be from the same manufacturer. For this reason, the vaccination card is an optimal source of information for the insured who receive the vaccine, for their caregivers in the case of older adults and for health personnel,” she explained.

The card that the CCSS will distribute on the day against covid-19 vaccination also includes a record of the vaccines that adults must have up to date as part of their vaccination schedule: diphtheria and tetanus, hepatitis B, seasonal influenza, and 23-valent pneumococcus.

Although people will be given the card for their record-keeping, CCSS vaccinators will use a computer system to verify the data of the person who received the covid-19 vaccine, the date and place, and the manufacturer..

- Advertisement -

According to Costa Rican regulations, the vaccination card is mandatory, both in public and private establishments.

Each card must contain the following information: full name of the vaccinated person, identification number, age, address, type of vaccine, date of application of each vaccine and applied dose and subsequent doses, as well as a stamp of the institution responsible for the vaccination or, where appropriate, the name of the professional who applies it and the professional code in order to give validity.

Costa Rica acquired six million doses of vaccines against covid-19: three million with Pfizer and BioNTech (for 1.5 million people), one million doses from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford for 500,000 people and two million doses for one million people with the COVAX initiative (details of the vaccine that would reach Costa Rican soil are not yet available).

Vaccination will begin in the first quarter of 2021, with no dates yet being specified.

According to the guidelines of the National Commission of Vaccines and Epidemiology, the first to receive these injections will be health workers, residents of nursing homes and those who work there, Firefighters, Red Cross personnel and police officials such as Fuerza Publica (national police)Traffic, Immigration, penitentiary, municipal and the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleResidents returning by land must isolate for 14 days
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Residents returning by land must isolate for 14 days

QCOSTARICA - On Tuesday the government reminded that legal residents who...
Read more

Unions of doctors and nurses demand “immediate confinement” until the New Year

QCOSTARICA - "We demand to increase restrictive measures," is among the...
Read more

MOST READ

Covid-19 in Costa Rica: Hospitalizations reach critical, recoveries almost 80%

Nicaragua

Daniel Ortega Eliminates Competition in 2021 Elections

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – On Friday, December 18, Nicaragua president Daniel Ortega sent a new “urgent” bill to the National Assembly. Called “defense of the...
Guanacaste

Jetblue resumed flights to Liberia with direct flight from Los Angeles

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This Saturday, December 19, the Liberia Airport in Guanacaste (LIR)received the new JetBlue flight from Los Angeles International Airport, California (LAX). JetBlue is...
Health

25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble on Christmas and New Years

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Days before celebrating Christmas and New Years', 25 out of 100 Costa Ricans plan to break their social bubble to share the...
News

‘You’re fired’: Yamileth Astorga is out as head of AyA

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Yamileth Astorga Espineta, who as of Monday, became former president of Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) - water and sewers utility, acknowledged in...
Panama

Panama suspends arrivals the United Kingdom and South Africa due to new strain of covid-19

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA - The Panamanian government suspended on Monday entry to the country for anyone from the United Kingdom and South Africa, countries affected...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.