Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Residents returning by land must isolate for 14 days

Residents who leave the country and return by land must also complete the "Health Pass" and obtain a QR Code to show it at the controls upon arrival in Costa Rica.

QCOSTARICA – On Tuesday the government reminded that legal residents who return by land must comply with a sanitary isolation order for a period of 14 days.

The measure is mandatory. Isolation means they will be able to leave their home for work, shopping.

Non-compliance to a health order involves a fine of a base salary, which currently corresponds to the sum of ¢464,300 colones.

“This measure applies to people who have an authorized legal stay under the immigration categories of permanent, temporary, special or non-resident residence subcategory stay in order to prevent the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said the Presidency.

Returning residents must also complete the “Health Pass” (available at the https://salud.go.cr) and obtain a QR Code to show it at the controls upon arrival.

The form needs to be completed for each of the family members, including children and the elderly.

In addition, foreigners will have to present their current Immigration Identification Document for Foreigners (Dimex) or a notified resolution, in the terms established by the Immigration service.

Finally, they must have current coverage from the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), or, failing that, travel insurance offered by one of the companies authorized by the General Superintendency of Insurance in Costa Rica.

This insurance will have to cover at least the accommodation and medical expenses generated in the event of being infected by covid-19, equivalent to the costs of being admitted to a hospital, with a minimum coverage of 22 days, as well as lodging expenses for that same term.

From the immigration website

The reminder is aimed at the large Nicaraguan population in Costa Rica that traditionally heads for the homeland to celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

This year, the exodus of Nicaraguans heading north is pale compared to previous years due to national emergency caused by the coronavirus, such as persons without legal residency in the country are prohibited from re-entry, the isolation required of those who do and the requirement of Costa Rica of a negative PCR test to leave the country, given that Nicaragua requires the test for entry into their territory, including of returning Nicaraguans.

Sources close to the Q commented that the border at Peñas Blancas was virtually empty of people on Tuesday morning.

 

