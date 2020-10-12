Citizen Observatory: Deaths associated to COVID-19 rise to 2,768 in Nicaragua

TODAY NICARAGUA – The number of deaths in Nicaragua with symptoms related to the new coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,768, including 17 in the last week, according to a report released this Friday by the Observatorio Cuidadano (Citizen Observatory).

The Observatory, a network of doctors and volunteers from all over Nicaragua, also reported 10,631 suspected cases of the disease until last October 7, including 118 in the last seven days, and higher than the records provided by the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

According to the Observatory, whose data is endorsed by the Nicaraguan medical union, in recent days an increase in people hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 has been observed.

“We have received reports of increases in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, both in private and public hospitals. The agglomerations of mid-September may have had an impact on an increase in cases at the end of that month “, indicated the observatory, in its weekly report.

The September agglomerations were promoted by the Sandinista government and mayors with the aim of celebrating national holidays, especially in state schools, as well as promoting domestic tourism.

Official data

The independent conglomerate data remained distant from the official statistics. Until last Tuesday, the Health authorities reported 5,264 confirmed cases and 153 deaths.

More than 30 Nicaraguan medical associations, as well as the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, have publicly expressed their doubts about the official data.

So far the government has not established restrictions to stop the spread of the pandemic, arguing that it should not affect the economy.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) have shown their concern about the handling of the pandemic in Nicaragua.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.