Monday, 12 October 2020
Central AmericaNicaragua

Citizen Observatory: Deaths associated to COVID-19 rise to 2,768 in Nicaragua

Q24N
By Q24N
9
Modified date:

TODAY NICARAGUA  –  The number of deaths in Nicaragua with symptoms related to the new coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,768, including 17 in the last week, according to a report released this Friday by the Observatorio Cuidadano (Citizen Observatory).

The Observatory, a network of doctors and volunteers from all over Nicaragua, also reported 10,631 suspected cases of the disease until last October 7, including 118 in the last seven days, and higher than the records provided by the Ministry of Health (Minsa).

According to the Observatory, whose data is endorsed by the Nicaraguan medical union, in recent days an increase in people hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19 has been observed.

- paying the bills -

“We have received reports of increases in the number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, both in private and public hospitals. The agglomerations of mid-September may have had an impact on an increase in cases at the end of that month “, indicated the observatory, in its weekly report.

The September agglomerations were promoted by the Sandinista government and mayors with the aim of celebrating national holidays, especially in state schools, as well as promoting domestic tourism.

Official data

The independent conglomerate data remained distant from the official statistics. Until last Tuesday, the Health authorities reported 5,264 confirmed cases and 153 deaths.

More than 30 Nicaraguan medical associations, as well as the Nicaraguan Medical Unit, have publicly expressed their doubts about the official data.

So far the government has not established restrictions to stop the spread of the pandemic, arguing that it should not affect the economy.

- paying the bills -

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (Acnudh) have shown their concern about the handling of the pandemic in Nicaragua.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Previous articleCOVID-19 in Costa Rica: No truce in daily infections, 1,386 for Saturday, Oct 10
Next articleOrtega Murillo forutne “injured” after devastating blows by US sanctions
Q24N
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Ortega proclaims “success” in his management of the pandemic

Nicaragua Q24N -
(TODAY NICARAGUA) Without offering an exit route to the political, economic...
Read more

Costa Rican woman died of COVID-19 without knowing that she had it, 17th death

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered Wednesday afternoon death number 17 of a...
Read more

MOST READ

#Protests2020

Truckers remain stranded due to blockade in Paso Canoas, Panama border

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Policia de Transito (Traffic Police) reported this Friday morning that Paso Canoas remains closed due to roadblocks, which has caused great...
Read more
News

Government withdraws IMF proposal and calls for dialogue to balance it

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica President Carlos Alvarado announced on national television Sunday night that he will go ahead with the initial proposal of the...
News

In Costa Rica, the Legislative Assembly is the power of the people

Rico -
RICO'S DIGEST - Today is day 7 of protests, roadblocks, and violence in response to President Carlos Alvarado and the Executive Branch of the...
Rico's Digest

‘Rescate’ asks for rescue

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - How does ‘Rescate Nacional' (National Rescue) come to lead the ‘rescue’ of the country when the same leader admits infiltration of drug...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,255 cases for Friday, Oct 9; hospitalizations stable

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - For Friday, October 9, 2020, the Ministry of Health reported 1,255 new cases of COVID-19, of which 322 are by epidemiological link...
News

American Airlines includes Costa Rica in its program to facilitate COVID-19 tests to tourists

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - American Airlines included Costa Rica among the countries that will be in its program to facilitate the application of tests to detect...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.