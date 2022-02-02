Wednesday 2 February 2022
Covid-19 kills 85 people in a week in Costa Rica

Mortality grew by 73.5% in the last seven days; New cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, reports the Ministry of Health

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
The San Juan de Dios Hospital in downtown San Jose, is the one with the most, 112 of the 791 patients hospitalized for covid-19, until Monday, January 31
Covid-19 kills 85 people in a week in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – 85 people have died in the last seven days related to the covid-19 virus; a figure that is 73.5% higher than that of the previous week, when 49 patients died from causes related to this disease, reported the Ministry of Health.

The San Juan de Dios Hospital in downtown San Jose, is the one with the most, 112 of the 791 patients hospitalized for covid-19, until Monday, January 31

71.8% of the deaths of the epidemiological week that ended on January 29, were over 65 years old; 20% were between 50 and 64 years old, 7% between 18 and 49 years old and 1.2% were minors.

Since March 2020, there have been 7,593 deaths in Costa Rica from this cause.

This fourth pandemic wave, characterized by the circulation of the new omicron variant, maintains the upward trend in the number of cases. In epidemiological week 4 (from January 23 to 29) there were 39,611 new cases; A week earlier there were 34,297. This represents a 15.5% increase from week to week, with an average of 5,659 cases daily.

The number of hospitalized people grew by 49.4% in seven days, going from an average of 435 hospitalized cases to 650.

For Tuesday, February 1, the Ministry of Health reported 6,606 new cases, 18 deaths and 796 hospitalized patients, 131 of them in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

The total accumulated cases is now 701,471, of which 576,502 (82%) have recovered, leaving 117,376 (17%) people with active cases.

 

