Tuesday 1 February 2022
type here...
Search

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

The first fuel price increase of the year takes effect at 12:01 am Wednesday, February 2

EconomyFuel PricesNews
By Rico
This Wednesday, also the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) rises in prices in Costa Rica. The 25-pound cylinder, the most common for cooking in homes, rises ¢723 and its price remains at ¢9,622. (John Duran)
Paying the bills

Latest

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - At the stroke of midnight tonight, well...
Read more

Informal surveys on Facebook and WhatsApp are illegal, warns Elections Tribunal

QCOSTARICA - The political campaigns to elect the president...
Read more

Caja applies salary reduction of up to ¢142,000 per day to 1,150 strikers

QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS)...
Read more

Widespread travel restrictions aren’t working, says World Tourism Organization

Q24n - The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) welcomed the...
Read more

¢20,000 and ¢50,000 cotton paper notes go out of circulation today, but they do not lose value

QCOSTARICA - The ¢20,000 and ¢50,000 banknotes printed on...
Read more

Dollar exchange hits record: sell at more than ¢646

QCOSTARICA - The reference price of the dollar reached...
Read more

Unpaid water bill delays flights at the Juan Santamaria

QCOSTARICA - An unpaid water bill caused a delay...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – At the stroke of midnight tonight, well at 12:01 am Wednesday, to be exact, fuel prices in Costa Rica will increase. How, much you say?

This Wednesday, a 25-lb tank of LPG will cost ¢9,622 colones

The answer depends on the type of fuel, ie regular or super gasoline, diesel, LPG, etc, when the first increase in the cost of fuel takes effect after being published in La Gaceta today.

According to the approved prices by the Autoridad Reguladora de los Servicios Públicos (Aresep), the price of a liter of regular gasoline will be ¢744 colones (¢47 more than today), ¢760 for a liter of super (¢46 more than today), and ¢668 for diesel (¢57 more than today)

- Advertisement -

The adjustment represents for consumers an additional ¢2,070 needed on Wednesday to fill a 45-liter gas tank; ¢2,115 for the same tank with super; and ¢2,565 with deisel.

Also, other fuels will see an increase, such as LPG or natural gas that is used in most kitchens (home and business) in the country.

According to the adjustment, a 25-pound cylinder will cost tomorrow ¢9,622 colones, up from today’s ¢8,899, a difference of ¢723 colones.

The Refinadora Costarricense de Petróleo (Recope) – the Costa Rican Oil Refinery that refines nothing and the sole provider of all fuels in the country, justified the increases on January 16, attributing them to an increase in oil derivatives in international markets due to an increase in demand just when supply was lagging, mainly due to a decision by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to only increase production by 400,000 barrels per day (bp) as of November 2021.

According to the current calculation methodology, Recope requests an extraordinary monthly price adjustment on the second Friday of each month, the next one being on February 11, and any adjustments approved by the Aresep, take effect in the last week of the current month or first of the next.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleInformal surveys on Facebook and WhatsApp are illegal, warns Elections Tribunal
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

ARESEP approved new increases in fuel prices

QCOSTARICA - The regulating authority of public prices and services, the...
Read more

Half of the gas cylinders have less product and 14% have leaks, according to Aresep inspection

QCOSTARICA - Buying a cylinder of propane gas in Costa Rica...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Fuel Prices

Gasoline and other fuels will be more expensive on Wednesday

QCOSTARICA - At the stroke of midnight tonight, well...
2022 Elections

Informal surveys on Facebook and WhatsApp are illegal, warns Elections Tribunal

QCOSTARICA - The political campaigns to elect the president...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.