Disability due to covid: three cases in which it is not necessary to process it before the CCSS

Caja reminds when to apply for this benefit, to which the active insured worker is entitled

QCOSTARICA – Those who have had contact with a person with confirmed cases of covid-19, but do not present symptoms and have all the vaccines, are included in one of the three groups of people who do not need to isolate or apply for disability, reported the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS).

That first group is what the CCSS calls “asymptomatic contacts”; they are considered low risk because they have completed their vaccination schedule, or because they have even had covid-19 in the last 90 days, which is counted from the date of onset of symptoms. These people, says the CCSS, do not require isolation or manage disability.

The second group is made up of those who have permission from their employer to isolate. This, clarifies the Caja, must be recorded in the health record.

The third and last group is when the identified epidemiological link is of occupational origin. In this case, explains the Caja, disability does not occur either, but the recommendation for rest is recorded in the health record.

The CCSS reiterates that disabilities are only issued to active insured persons, whether they are salaried or independent workers. It also reminds those who telecommute that the need for disability is established based on the health condition.

The number of disabilities due to covid-19 has increased almost three times since December due to causes attributed to the circulation of the omicron variant. According to data from the CCSS, the number of disabilities rose from 22,829 in December, to 64,696, on January 21 (the last date for figures).

According to the CCSS, there are three different possibilities of disability periods:

For suspicious patients: disability, when required, is issued for the period in which the test result takes, and is done at the Caja’s medical center, at the time the sample is taken.

For confirmed patients: disability, when required, is issued by the Caja’s medical center, when it reports the positive result of the test. The term varies according to the patient’s condition.

For people who are asymptomatic with close contact of a confirmed case: disability is requested in the assigned Health Area, based on the health isolation order from the Ministry of Health.

The CCSS also adjusted the days of incapacity, as established by the Ministry of Health, on January 19:

Seven days from the last contact with the confirmed case, if the person does not have the complete vaccination schedule, or no more than 14 days have elapsed since the vaccination schedule was completed.

Ten days to caregivers of high-risk people, such as older adults and direct care health workers. The above, as long as they do not have the complete vaccination schedule, or no more than 14 days have elapsed since the vaccination schedule was completed.

What is a disability (incapacidad)?

In Costa Rica, it is a period of rest ordered by a health professional in which the active direct insured person of the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social is not able to work due to temporary loss of faculties or aptitudes for the performance of usual tasks or others compatible with it.

The types of disability issued by the Caja are:

Disability due to illness where a period of rest is ordered by CCSS doctors or dentists. The respective document justifies the insured person’s absence from work, and at the same time enables him to collect subsidies, if applicable.

Maternity leave, a compulsory period of rest established by law, for active pregnant workers. This type of leave is divided into prepartum leave (one month before the birth) and postpartum leave (three months after the birth). Maternity leave is valid for four months.

Disability due to work risks: Period of rest ordered by the doctors of the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) for accidents and/or illnesses that occur to workers, on occasion or as a consequence of the work they perform in a subordinate and remunerated manner, as well as aggravation or aggravation resulting as a direct, immediate and undoubted consequence of these accidents and illnesses.

Disability due to traffic accident: Period of rest ordered by the doctors of the INS due to or because of a traffic accident.

