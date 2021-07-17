Saturday 17 July 2021
type here...
HQNational

Crashing a vehicle into a house also qualifies as a traffic accident, authorities clarify

by Q Costa Rica
12

QCOSTARICA – When a vehicle crashes into a fixed object, such as houses, power lines, or other real property, it also qualifies as a traffic accident.

As it is a road accident, the Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) must be called, but the resolution of the conflict that generates the claim for property damage must be resolved by the parties involved, either through an agreement or by going to court.

- Advertisement -

Although some people might believe that it is not a traffic accident, just because a vehicle is involved it is already a road accident, so it is important to know it to apply for policies and claim damages.

In fact, companies or state institutions dedicated to providing electrical or telecommunications services, for example, ICE, CNFL, cable operators, etc., usually charge the owner of the vehicle involved for the damage caused to poles and other elements.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleDesperate for vaccines in Costa Rica!
Next articleIberojet opens operations in the country with a Madrid-San José flight
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Covid-19 contagion rate in Costa Rica remains low at 0.95

QCOSTARICA - The contagion rate of covid-19 in Costa Rica maintains...
Read more

Iberojet opens operations in the country with a Madrid-San José flight

QCOSTARICA - For the first time, Iberojet landed in Costa Rica...
Read more

MOST READ

The end of the Castro era in Cuba

Trends

InventHelp and Other Services You’ll Need for a Change of Career

Carter Maddox -
When you are looking to start a new career path, there are so many things that you need to think about, and there are...
Cuba

Protests in Cuba: a man died amid clashes with the police

Q24N -
Q24N - A man died in a demonstration on Monday in the Güinera neighborhood, on the outskirts of Havana, Cuba, after protests broke out...
Opinion

U.S. Shortchanges Costa Rica on Covid-19 Vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA (OPINION) - The United States Embassy in San José confirmed this Monday that it will donate 500,000 doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech...
Cuba

Cuba asks for freedom: the pandemic unleashes an unprecedented anti-government protest

Rico -
Q24N - The biggest mass demonstrations for three decades have rippled through Cuba, as thousands took to the streets in cities throughout the island,...
National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 12: Plates ending in 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

Rico -
Today, Monday, July 12, we go back to two plates being restricted. Today plates ending in 1  & 2  ending plates CANNOT circulate. The measure is...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua 2022: A Government with No Legitimacy

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA (Confidencial) Last week, 629 of the 688 European Parliament deputies (over 90%) representing all the political currents, including the Social Democratic left,...
National

Ad Astra Rocket plasma engine breaks power record

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ad Astra Rocket, a company founded by Costa Rican astronaut c, broke another record for long-life/high-power firing of its VASIMR VX-200SS...
People

Megan Fox describes Costa Rica ayahuasca trip with Machine Gun Kelly: ‘I went to hell for eternity’

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Megan Fox has revealed she took the hallucinogenic drug ayahuasca while in Costa Rica with her partner, rapper Machine Gun Kelly. Ayahuasca...
HQ

Foreigner suspected of transporting drugs by bus arrested

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Authorities arrested a foreigner suspected of smuggling drugs in Pococí de Limón. The detention took place around 7 pm on Wednesday, July 14,...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.