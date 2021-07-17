Crashing a vehicle into a house also qualifies as a traffic accident, authorities clarify

QCOSTARICA – When a vehicle crashes into a fixed object, such as houses, power lines, or other real property, it also qualifies as a traffic accident.

As it is a road accident, the Traffic Police (Policia de Transito) must be called, but the resolution of the conflict that generates the claim for property damage must be resolved by the parties involved, either through an agreement or by going to court.

Although some people might believe that it is not a traffic accident, just because a vehicle is involved it is already a road accident, so it is important to know it to apply for policies and claim damages.

In fact, companies or state institutions dedicated to providing electrical or telecommunications services, for example, ICE, CNFL, cable operators, etc., usually charge the owner of the vehicle involved for the damage caused to poles and other elements.