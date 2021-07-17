Iberojet opens operations in the country with a Madrid-San José flight

QCOSTARICA – For the first time, Iberojet landed in Costa Rica Friday afternoon, opening its Madrid (MAD) – San Jose (SJO) service.

The Friday flight, on an Airbus A350, considered the most eco-efficient of the class, had 290 passengers and crew.

The airline will fly the route twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Flights will depart from the Juan Santamaría Airport San José to Madrid at 7.15 pm local time, arriving in Spain at 1.20 pm (Spain time); Meanwhile, from Madrid, the flights will take off at 3 pm (Spain time), arriving in Costa Rica at 5.15 pm local time.

The flight is approximately 11 hours.

“San José (Costa Rica) is the first new destination the airline has opened in two years,” said Paul Verhagen, a spokesman for Iberojet.

Iberojet belongs to the travel division of the Barceló Group, the firm that owns and operates several hotels in Costa Rica.

Costa Rica fits into the type of destination that the airline was looking to expand, being focused on ecotourism and not as crowded as other countries, explained Verhagen.

Frequencies to and from Costa Rica will increase or decrease according to the season.