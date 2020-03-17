The Junta de Administración Portuaria y de Desarrollo Económico de la Vertiente Atlántica (Japdeva) announced the suspension of the cruise season in Limón.

Fourteen cruise ships will not dock at Limon between March 17 to April 30.

“We know that this will have an impact on the area and Japdeva’s finances, public health is a priority at this time and that we must all collaborate in the emergency care,” explained Andrea Centeno, president of the Japdeva.

The measure suspends the arrival of cruise ships passengers, but the entry of crews remains enabled as long as the sanitary protocols requested by the Ministry of Health are approved.

At the regional level, each cruise season leaves US$350,000 to the Atlantic region in activities related to commerce, crafts, transportation, among others. The loss from the 14 cruise ships amounts to US$4.9 million dollars.