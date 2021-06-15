Tuesday 15 June 2021
type here...
Front PagePoliticsRedaqted

Cynthia Ann Telles named new U.S. Ambassador to Costa Rica

The nominee is a Professor of Psychiatry at the University of California, Los Angeles, and has experience working with Spanish-speaking communities.

by Rico
32

QCOSTARICA – Today, U.S. President Joe Biden announced his nomination of Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles as United States ambassador to Costa Rica.

Dr. Cynthia Ann Telles, nominated on June 15, 2021, by U.S. President Joe Biden as United States ambassador to Costa Rica.

According to the White House statement, Telles is a Clinical Professor in the UCLA Department of Psychiatry at the UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine and serves on the Executive Committee of the UCLA Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior.

- Advertisement -

For over three decades, Telles has also been the Director of the UCLA Spanish-Speaking Psychosocial Clinic and is the founding and current Director of the UCLA Hispanic Neuropsychiatric Center of Excellence. She has served on the Board of the Pacific Council on International Policy, was the Chair of the Los Angeles/U.S. Section of the Mexico-Los Angeles Commission and has also engaged on numerous City of Los Angeles Commissions including on the Board of Airport Commissioners.

On the national level Telles has been a member of the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars and the National Advisory Council of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services.

Currently, she serves on the Board of the Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals. She was a founding Board member of Americas United Bank, the first Hispanic commercial bank to be chartered in California in over 30 years.

Her numerous philanthropic partnerships included service as the Chair of the California Community Foundation and as a member, Vice-Chair, and Chair of the Board of The California Endowment, the largest health foundation in California.

- Advertisement -

Telles received a B.A. from Smith College and a Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Boston University. She speaks and reads Spanish fluently.

According to Politico, during the US elections in November 2020, Telles helped raise funds for President Biden’s campaign.

In the United States, the incumbent president selects the people he wishes to appoint to ambassadorial positions. However, to be made official, the appointments must be ratified by the Senate.

During the administration of former US President Donald Trump, the ambassador to Costa Rica was Sharon Day, a resident of Florida, who was co-chair of the Republican National Committee (RNC) from 2011 to 2017.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleHeavy downpours generated the first phreatic eruption of this year at the Turrialba volcano
Next articleLack of space on Racsa’s hard drive paralyzed immigration consultation at the airport this Monday
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

MOST READ

Seven out of ten over 58 years have been fully vaccinated against covid-19

News

Costa Rica passes law to attract foreign pensioners and rentiers with $150K capital

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's legislature approved, in the first debate, a bill that reduces the minimum amount that a foreign pensioner or rentier must...
Disasters

Plate rupture has potential for stronger quakes

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The 5.7-magnitude tremor, felt at 5:27 pmon Thursday, occurred in a maritime zone with the potential for stronger earthquakes, explained Ivonne Arroyo,...
National

On Monday the vehicle restriction will change, again

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In times of pandemic, things change constantly, especially when it is necessary to tighten the belt to reduce the contagion of covid-19. The...
Latin America

The U.S. and Democracy in Nicaragua

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS (Council on Foreign Affairs) Democracy is being destroyed in Nicaragua. This has been the long-term project of Daniel Ortega, the country’s dictator,...
National

Bribed with cars, sexual favors and money in exchange for road works contracts

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The OIJ uncovered a big pothole on Monday when it was announced that public officials had allied with construction companies that, apparently,...
Trends

eHow to Become Successful in Online Casino Betting 

Carter Maddox -
To become a successful gambler in the online industry, there is a lot to cover. It can be known to be a vastly different...
News

Nicaragua’s Foreign Minister absent from the summit of Central American presidents

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Ortega government sent its ambassador to Costa Rica, Duilio Hernández, as its representative to the summit of Central American presidents...
National

Bukele advisers tried to leave Costa Rica with false covid-19 tests

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Two Costa Ricans who advise the government of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele were arrested this Tuesday at the Juan Santamaría (San Jose)...
Travel

Direct flight will connect Guanacaste with Austin starting in November

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - American Airlines announced that starting November 2, 2021, it will offer a direct flight between Austin, Texas and the Daniel Oduber International...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.