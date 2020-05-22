Friday, 22 May 2020
Daniel Ortega’s wife lashes out against Costa Rica

(QCOSTARICA) Without saying the name, Rosario Murillo, Nicaragua’s vice-president and wife of the dictator Daniel Ortega, lashed out against Costa Rica.

Speaking in the official media on Tuesday, Murillo said: “This situation is taking place in Central America, where thousands of families depend on the honest work of Central American truckers and where it will prevail, we are sure, the good. That is, the right of families in all Central American countries to work because nobody is above anyone.”

And she continued: “We live in Central America, we do not live in Europe. There is no one European country and the other Central American countries. Countries that call themselves Europeans where they despise the identity and idiosyncrasy of native peoples. They call us indios (natives)… “.

Murillo was, of course, referring to Costa Rica, but without saying so direclty.

The Ortega government has come under fire for resisting imposing measures to control coronavirus infections for more than two months since the first case appeared.

The government has handled information about the pandemic in a confused and restricted way, amid complaints that many alleged deaths from COVID-19 are diagnosed as “atypical pneumonia” or “respiratory arrest”, although ordering immediate burials, dictated for the current pandemic.

There has been no call to quarantine, Rather, the government has promoted mass gatherings, parades, boxing events, and recently the soccer championship attended by fans.

 

Previous articleHealth Minister: ‘No one can say that commercial cargo is worth more than life’
