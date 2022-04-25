Monday 25 April 2022
type here...
Search

Daniel Salas has already found a job

The outgoing Minister of Health hopes that the pandemic will not gain strength again; gives recommendations to the next Minister of Health

NationalRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
Minister of Health Daniel Salas during a live broadcast from Casa Presidencial of the daily covid-19 briefing
Paying the bills

Latest

Cyberattack keeps Ministry of Finance in Costa Rica under siege

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica continues to...
Read more

Daniel Salas has already found a job

QCOSTARICA - Dr. Daniel Salas Peraza, the man who...
Read more

Costa Rica with the potential to join the world market for edible insects

QCOSTARICA - The world industry of edible insects is...
Read more

It’s quitting time after four years

QCOSTARICA - After four years on the job (well...
Read more

Don’t forgest your umbrella!

QCOSTARICA - This week will start with rainy conditions...
Read more

United States lowers travel alert for Costa Rica to pre-pandemic category

QCOSTARICA - The United States Department of State lowered...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves announced the first members of his cabinet

QCOSTARICA - President-elect, Rodrigo Chaves, formally announced on Friday,...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢658.99 Buy

¢664.96 Sell

23 April 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Dr. Daniel Salas Peraza, the man who guided us through the pandemic as the Minister of Health, has found a new job. On May 16, he will be the new Head of the Comprehensive Family Immunization Unit based in Washington D.C.

Though his posting ends on May 8, is resigning, leaving his position in the government of Carlos Alvarado Quesada on April 29, confirmed by the Ministerio de Salud press office, after the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recruitment and selection process selected Salas.

Dr. Daniel Salas Perzaz, Minister of Health of Costa Rica from May 8, 2018, to April 29, 2022

“This position, along with his team, is responsible for leading the comprehensive immunization strategy for the Americas; as well as, in alliance with the Member Governments, evaluate the impact of interventions in order to strengthen initiatives for the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases,” the statement said.

- Advertisement -

Salas will begin work at PAHO on May 16. His leaving the position as Minister of Health early, on Friday, April 29, nine days before his term ends on May 8, is “in order to begin the transition processes to his new position in the United States.”

Ileana Vargas, current Vice Minister of Health, will serve as minister from April 30 to May 8.

Starting next Monday, April 25, Salas will begin meetings with the next Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, who was announced Friday as the head of this portfolio by the president-elect Rodrigo Chaves.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCosta Rica with the potential to join the world market for edible insects
Next articleCyberattack keeps Ministry of Finance in Costa Rica under siege
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

These are the 4 reasons why the Government opposes the medical cannabis law

QCOSTARICA - In the normal process of a bill, it is...
Read more

Could omicron be the end of the pandemic? Costa Rica’s Health Minister thinks so

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, stated in...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

#Cyberattack

Cyberattack keeps Ministry of Finance in Costa Rica under siege

QCOSTARICA - The Government of Costa Rica continues to...
Health

Use of masks will continue, announces incoming Minister of Health

QCOSTARICA - Joselyn Chacón, who will be the Minister...
Paying the bills