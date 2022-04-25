Daniel Salas has already found a job

QCOSTARICA – Dr. Daniel Salas Peraza, the man who guided us through the pandemic as the Minister of Health, has found a new job. On May 16, he will be the new Head of the Comprehensive Family Immunization Unit based in Washington D.C.

Though his posting ends on May 8, is resigning, leaving his position in the government of Carlos Alvarado Quesada on April 29, confirmed by the Ministerio de Salud press office, after the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recruitment and selection process selected Salas.

“This position, along with his team, is responsible for leading the comprehensive immunization strategy for the Americas; as well as, in alliance with the Member Governments, evaluate the impact of interventions in order to strengthen initiatives for the elimination of vaccine-preventable diseases,” the statement said.

Salas will begin work at PAHO on May 16. His leaving the position as Minister of Health early, on Friday, April 29, nine days before his term ends on May 8, is “in order to begin the transition processes to his new position in the United States.”

Ileana Vargas, current Vice Minister of Health, will serve as minister from April 30 to May 8.

Starting next Monday, April 25, Salas will begin meetings with the next Minister of Health, Joselyn Chacón, who was announced Friday as the head of this portfolio by the president-elect Rodrigo Chaves.

