Monday, 6 July 2020
DONATE
HealthNationalNews

Expert: “there is no going back with community transmission”

Even though community transmission started, it may happen that it does not spread throughout the country.

by Rico
104
Health Expert: "there is no going back with community transmission"

Even though community transmission started, it may happen that it does not spread throughout the country.

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) Epidemiologist Guiselle Guzmán warned that it is necessary to pass all four phases of a pandemic for COVID-19 to become a seasonal coronavirus and that there is no going back when community contagion is reached.

Epidemiologist Guiselle Guzmán

“There is no going back … There is a community transmission and there is no going back,” Guzmán said this morning during CRHoy.com’s Enfoques program.

- payin the bills -

The expert indicated that even though community transmission started, it may happen that it does not spread throughout the country.

“For example, it happens in Costa Rica, where there are three cantons that have no cases. And it may happen that in the same country, in different places, it may be in different phases,” she added.

In addition, the epidemiologist assured that despite community transmission, the follow-up of the contacts will continue.

“In this way, these links can be identified and traced to see where the virus is moving and to identify the vulnerable population in the country,” she concluded.

- paying the bills -

You can see the full interview (in Spanish) here.

What is community transmission?

Community transmission is when there is no clear source of origin of the infection in a new community. It happens when you can no longer identify who became infected after being exposed to someone who interacted with people from the originally infected communities.

The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, last week acknowledged that there is community transmission in the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM), in particular in areas like Pavas, the large number of cases exceeding the ability of Health officials to follow-up contacts and dictate health orders for those people suspected of having the virus.

“This declaration arises because the number of cases has been increasing in a very important way in recent days and that leads to a material impossibility of following them up (…) the acceleration of cases exceeds the ability to carry out investigations in a timely manner,” said Salas.

Who is at risk?

COVID-19 can affect people of all ages. Recent data shows that older people are, the higher their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

Age is an independent risk factor for severe illness, but the risk in older adults is also in part related to the increased likelihood that older adults also have underlying medical conditions.

- paying the bills --

At more risk are the obese, people with chronic diseases such as asthma, high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, lung disease, being treated for cancer, neurologic conditions such as dementia, cerebrovascular disease such as stroke, or who are pregnant.

Other risk factors include race/ethnicity, use of certain medications, poverty and crowding, and certain occupations.

 

 

Previous articleMy continuing saga with the AyA…
Next articleDeath 22 confirmed; Second death today Monday
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

3rd death by COVID-19 today Monday: total now 23

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The number of deaths increased today, Monday, July 6, 4...
Read more

Death 22 confirmed; Second death today Monday

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health confirmed this Monday morning death number...
Read more

MOST READ

Banking

BAC layoffs 373, closing 11 branches and 79,789 credit card accounts

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) BAC Credomatic announced this Thursday, July 2, the layoff of 373 employees, the closing of 11 branches or points of service and will...
Read more
Health

Costa Rican woman died of COVID-19 without knowing that she had it, 17th death

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Costa Rica registered Wednesday afternoon death number 17 of a COVID-19 patient, a 71-year-old Costa Rican woman, a resident of Alajuela.   The woman died...
Health

24 patients with COVID-19 who have received convalescent plasma

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Amid the bad news of the sharp increase in cases and hospitalizations this week, the good news is that 24 people with COVID-19...
Lighter Side

Legislators bury possibilty of posponing VAT on basic basket

Q Costa Rica -
The bill presented on June 11 by the government to postpone the Value Added Tax (VAT) on basic basked items is still under consideration,...
Coronavirus

New strain of coronavirus spreads faster than original: study

Rico -
The variation of COVID-19 currently dominating global cases is more infectious than the original strain that emerged in China, according to a new study...
News

Costa Rica is fertile land for “revenge tourism” by Americans

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Betting on the sense of "revenge" that Americans have for having to postpone their travels, should be one of the strategies of Costa...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA