Dec 1 holiday moved to Monday, December 5

QCOSTARICA – The Día de la Abolición del Ejército (Army Abolition Day) holiday, which is commemorated on December 1, will be moved this year to Monday, December 5, making it the last long weekend of the year.

The previous Legislative Assembly passed a law two years ago to promote tourism, the most affected sector by the Covi-19 pandemic, by moving a number of holidays falling in the week to the following Monday.

The Law will continue into 2023 and 2024.

Roberto Thompson, the former legislator who spearheaded the bill, assures that this Law has been essential for the recovery of PYMES (small and medium enterprises) that depend on tourism.

Thompson said he has asked the current Congress to extend the validity to future years.

According to labor legislation, Costa Rica has 12 mandatory or non-mandatory paid holidays a year.

