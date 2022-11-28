Scattered rains in the Central Valley, Caribbean and North Zone for this Monday

QCOSTARICA – The transition to the dry season is taking a little longer this year. The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), reiterated that the arrival of the dry season will be a little slower, particularly for the Central and South Pacific sectors.

For today, Monday, November 28, the IMN forecasts scattered rains in much of the Central Valley, the Caribbean region and the North Zone for the afternoon.

In the case of the mountainous sectors, even an electrical storm is expected in the morning hours, while rains of variable intensity are expected on the Pacific coast.

IMN meteorologist, Roberto Vindas, commented that the trade wind is estimated to be weakened, which favors the presence of rain.

Hurricane season will end this Wednesday

The IMN reported that this Wednesday, November 30, the Atlantic hurricane season will end. However, they do not rule out the possibility of a storm outside this period.

The national weather service described the last weeks of this season as ‘quite calm’. The peak of greatest activity occurred in September.

Vindas said that the arrival of storms outside the hurricane season commonly occurs in years where there is a La Niña phenomenon.

