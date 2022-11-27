Sunday 27 November 2022
La Sele maintains World Cup dream alive!

Costa Rica, written off as whipping boys before kickoff, snapped a seven-match winless run at the World Cup to move to three points and now have a possible route to the last 16

#WorldCup2022
Avatar photo
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢599.50 Buy

¢606.96 Sell

26 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s 1-0 win over Japan early this morning (Costa Rica time) allows the national team to move forward towards its goal for a world championship. But first qualifying for second round play.

Costa Rica’s Keysher Fuller (left) celebrates scoring their first goal with Yeltsin Tejeda REUTERS/Hannah Mckay

The ‘Sele’ showed a completely different face, fighting for the win from start to finish, finally getting the much needed goal on their first direct strike at the goal, at the 80-minute mark, from Keysher Fuller.

For the next 10 minutes of regulation time and six minutes additional, the Ticos kept the Japanese at bay to claim their first World Cup 2022 victory.

Japan’s Takuma Asano in action with Costa Rica’s Yeltsin Tejeda REUTERS/Marko Djurica
With an improvement in attitude, defense and finally a goal, the “muchachos” recovered ground after the humiliating 7-0 beating from Spain, that La Sele head coach Luis Fernando Suárez reiterated to Channel 7 sports, “was an accident.”

Not to be the laughingstock of the world again, the Ticos were forced to improve, present a better side. And that changed attitude was key to Sunday’s victory.

“The team returned to what it has always done,” Luis Fernando Suárez told Channel 7.

Costa Rica’s Keylor Navas in action with Japan’s Kaoru Mitoma REUTERS/Marko Djurica

The first and only goal in play so far is enough for three points to revive the team and even their dream to the top in this third consecutive outing in World Cup play.

The next and what could the final game for the national team is on Thursday against Germany, in a game that both teams need a win to move to the next level.

 

