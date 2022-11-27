La Sele maintains World Cup dream alive!

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s 1-0 win over Japan early this morning (Costa Rica time) allows the national team to move forward towards its goal for a world championship. But first qualifying for second round play.

The ‘Sele’ showed a completely different face, fighting for the win from start to finish, finally getting the much needed goal on their first direct strike at the goal, at the 80-minute mark, from Keysher Fuller.

For the next 10 minutes of regulation time and six minutes additional, the Ticos kept the Japanese at bay to claim their first World Cup 2022 victory.

With an improvement in attitude, defense and finally a goal, the “muchachos” recovered ground after the humiliating 7-0 beating from Spain, that La Sele head coach Luis Fernando Suárez reiterated to Channel 7 sports, “was an accident.”

Not to be the laughingstock of the world again, the Ticos were forced to improve, present a better side. And that changed attitude was key to Sunday’s victory.

“The team returned to what it has always done,” Luis Fernando Suárez told Channel 7.

The first and only goal in play so far is enough for three points to revive the team and even their dream to the top in this third consecutive outing in World Cup play.

The next and what could the final game for the national team is on Thursday against Germany, in a game that both teams need a win to move to the next level.

