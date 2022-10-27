Thursday 27 October 2022
Dekra will open its first station in Heredia this Friday

Alajuela will be the next to open

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The vehicle inspection service (RTV) provided by the German company Dekra will open its first location this Friday, located in Lagunilla de Heredia.

DEKRA will use the facilities operated by Riteve for the past 20 years. Other than the colors and name and rates, the process will be pretty much similar to what users were accustomed to by the previous operator

The Alajuela station, located in Coyol, will open on Monday, October 31. The rest of the stations (13 in total) are expected to be operating by November 24.

The announcement was Wednesday afternoon by president Rodrigo Chaves, who explained the process of opening the stations.

Regarding the rates, the president explained that the cost for the vehicles will be just over 7 thousand colones, and explained that these rates could be reduced in the future.

Sergio Nogueira, legal representative of DEKRA in Costa Rica, released the details so that people can make an appointment for the technical review and for those interested in working with the company.

DEKRA arrives in the country to replace the Spanish company Riteve, that provided the service for the last 20 years, to the end of its contract on July 15.

The Dekra contract is for a period of two years, as confirmed by the Minister of Public Works and Transportation (MOPT), while a permanent operator is selected through tender during this period.

New extensions

On Wednesday, the government announced new extensions for the vehicular inspection.

Starting Friday (October 28), at the Heredia station, priority is given to those vehicles whose revision had to have been carried out between the months of January, February and March 2022 (plates ending in 1, 2 and 3), owners/drivers of the vehicles will have until November 28 to submit to the revision, after which date, drivers are exposed to a fine if caught driving without the sticker and revision certificate.

For vehicles whose revision had to have been carried out in the months of April, May and June (plates ending in 4, 5 and 6), it will be extended for up to two months after the opening of Dekra, that is, until December 28, 2022.

For vehicles whose revision had to been carried out in the months of July, August and September, (plates ending in 7, 8 and 9), it will be extended for three months, that is, until January 28, 2023.

And for October 2022 (plate ending in 0), the extension is for four months, that is, until February 28, 2023.

As to the Marchamo or the circulation permit, on November 1, 2022, the collection begins and must be paid by December 31, 2022. The Marchamo can be paid despite not having the revision if the vehicle is within the ‘extension’ period, such as vehicles with plates ending in 7, 8, 9 and 0.

To get an appointment

An appointment must be made online at www.dekra.cr or by telephone at 905 DEKRACR (905 3357227).

Once the online appointment system is functional, click on “HACER CITA”, select the location, date and time and provide personal information.

Important to note

  • According to the company, priority will initially be given to vehicles that had to comply with the inspection between January and May of this year.
  • Entering the station is only by appointment. Walks-ins, so to speak, will be accepted if there is availability, which will be unlikely given the situation.
  • Payment can be made with plastic or cash.
  • Changes or cancellations can be made online.
  • The revision, as the foregoing process, is similar to that used by Riteve, so other than the change in color, pretty much all will be as it was before.
  • Stations will operate between 6 am and 10 pm from Monday to Saturday.

 

 

 

 

 

