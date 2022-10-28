Friday 28 October 2022
DEKRA aspires to 1,000 appointments daily at each location

Station hours are from 6 am to 9 pm, Monday to Saturday; 80% of the contracted staff worked for Riteve

NationalNews
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢618.35 Buy

¢625.03 Sell

28 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Today, Friday, October 28, the German company Dekra resumed the vehicle inspection service in Costa Rica, openings its doors at 6:00 am at the Lagunilla, Heredia station.

On Monday, October 31, the Alajuela station, located in Coyol, is expected to open and from there at least one station a week until all 13 stations across the country are fully operational.

Sergio Nogueira, explained that DEKRA expects to do some 1,000 inspections daily at each location, that is 13,000 a day when all stations are open, from Monday to Saturday, starting at 6:00 am to 9:00 pm.

Noguiera added that the company is evaluating offering services on Sundays as well, to clear the backlog of thousands of vehicles, basically, the entire vehicular fleet that had to submit to revision between the months of July and and October, inclusive, and the thousands who did not get inspected between January and June.

To that end, the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) had announced extensions to allow vehicle owners to get their cars to the inspection stations without being fined by Transito (Traffic) officials, as follows:

  • Vehicles with license plates ending in 1, 2 and 3 that did not get inspected will have until November 28 to do so
  • Vehicles with Vehicles with license plates ending in 4, 5 and 6 that did not get inspected will have until December 28
  • Vehicles with license plates ending in 7, 8 and 9 until January 28
  • Vehicles with license plates ending in 0 until February 28

Users will note that not much has changed from the days of the previous vehicular inspection service, Riteve, other then a coat of green paint. given paint. In fact, DEKRA is using the same stations and equipment that passed from Riteve to the State on July 15 and 80% of former Riteve employees.

Noguiera commented that the company is looking to hire some 350 additional people in the coming weeks, in order to meet the high demand for the service.

To make an appointment for inspection users must access the website www.dekra.cr. Priority if being given to the vehicles with the shortest extensions, ie 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5.

Owners of vehicles should also take note that on Tuesday, November 1, the annual circulation permit, the Marchamo, goes on sale. The due date for payment is December 31. You can review the Marchamo here.

Paying the bills