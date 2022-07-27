Wednesday 27 July 2022
type here...
Search

Demographer warns that the number of deaths from Covid-19 is a sign that the country has reached an endemic

More than 300 people are hospitalized for Covid-19.

HealthRedaqted
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Demographer warns that the number of deaths from Covid-19 is a sign that the country has reached an endemic

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 keeps 324 people hospitalized, of which,...
Read more

Constitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Constitutional Court, commonly known as Sala...
Read more

number of cases of monkeypox in the country increases to three

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health confirmed two more...
Read more

Rodrigo Chaves: “It is not that there is no water in Guanacaste, it is that investments have not been made to provide water”

QCOSTARICA - In Guanacaste over the weekend, to celebrate...
Read more

President Rodrigo Chaves takes call from Ukrainian president

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves Robles, on Thursday, July...
Read more

The “Mancha Rosa” returns to San Jose

QCOSTARICA - The traditional 'Corre por Mí' race, which...
Read more

Can Online Gambling Be Safely Regulated?

In Costa Rica, online gambling is officially illegal. There...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢668.83 Buy

¢675.87 Sell

27 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Covid-19 keeps 324 people hospitalized, of which, on average, 52 per day in Intensive Care Units (ICU). Meanwhile, the daily average of deaths from this cause is five people

Photo: Getty Images / Anton Petrus

What does this data mean? Is the country still under the impact of the fifth wave? Is it a seasonality of the virus?

For the demographer and public health worker, Luis Rosero, the death figures are worrying and could be a warning that the country has reached an endemic level of the disease, which he described as serious.

- Advertisement -

On the other hand, Rosero indicated that the data on new cases is a reflection of the fifth wave of Covid-19 caused by the Omicron variant.

The Ministry of Health guaranteed that starting this week the indicators that measure the behavior of the pandemic will be published daily.

However, it has yet to occur.

The latest figures on its website are still for May 30, 2022, the day a number of public institutions were hacked, the most serious of the cyber attacks centered on Finance and Health.

What does Endemic mean?

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines pandemics, epidemics, and endemic diseases based on a disease’s rate of spread. Thus, the difference between an epidemic and a pandemic isn’t in the severity of the disease, but the degree to which it has spread.

- Advertisement -

A disease outbreak is endemic when it is consistently present but limited to a particular region. This makes the disease spread and rates predictable. Malaria, for example, is considered endemic in certain countries and regions.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleConstitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Demographer warns that the number of deaths from Covid-19 is a sign that the country has reached an endemic

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 keeps 324 people hospitalized, of which, on average,...
Read more

Constitutional Court rejects appeals of drivers claiming impossibility of obtaining RTV

QCOSTARICA - The Constitutional Court, commonly known as Sala IV, flatly...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

Can Online Gambling Be Safely Regulated?

In Costa Rica, online gambling is officially illegal. There...
Infrastructure

MOPT cannot install baily bridges because those who know how have retired

QCOSTARICA - Bailey bridges have been a lifeline for...
Paying the bills