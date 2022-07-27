Wednesday 27 July 2022
ICT launches informative microsite for digital nomads

The microsite will be available with data of general interest on the promotional website, in English and Spanish, showing Costa Rica as an attractive destination for digital nomads.

#Digital NomadsNews
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢668.83 Buy

¢675.87 Sell

27 July 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Any foreigner who defines themself as a digital nomad and who wishes to choose Costa Rica for their telework, explore and live unique tourist experiences, can now have the necessary information at hand to prepare the trip.

Costa Rica’s digital nomad program invites international residents to work remotely from the land of Pura Vida.

The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) – Costa Rican Tourism Institute –  developed a specialized microsite for these travelers at www.visitcostarica.com.

The microsite is dedicated entirely to digital nomads, where they can find information about the benefits upon arrival in Costa Rica, as well as the requirements they must meet to obtain their stay, the steps to obtain the issuance of an immigration document, data on the medical services policy that must be purchased, together with details for a future renewal of their immigration status and other specifications of interest.

Additionally, the microsite has a direct link to the site of the Dirección General de Migración y Extrajería (DGME), Costa Rica’s immigration service, forms that must be completed, as well as the link to download the regulations of Law 10,008, known as the “Ley de Nómadas Digitales” (Digital Nomad Law).

The microsite, mainly focused on digital nomads from the United States and Canada, includes relevant tourist information on Costa Rica.

Carolina Trejos, ICT Marketing Director, commented that the recent approval of the Digital Nomads Law contributes to the process of reactivating the national economy. At a time when entrepreneurs need support, the digital nomad segment will be able to contribute to the recovery of the country and now, with this information site, they will have at hand everything they need to know to know and work in our country.

“Our greatest potential is in those markets where Costa Rica has a great position and knowledge, such is the case of the United States, where 50% of digital nomads come from. We are a country with high connectivity that allows visitors to communicate and connect with their companies from anywhere in the world”, added Trejos.

Finally, the ICT spokeswoman stated that “we are a destination characterized by peace, nature, sustainability, solidarity, hospitality, well-being; a commitment to the environment, with a variety of offers, as well as an adequate value versus price ratio.

This promotional action is part of the beginning of a promotion and marketing strategy that ICT will develop, focused on digital marketing on specific platforms, social networks and media of high interest for potential “digital teleworkers”.

Initially, the page will be available in English at the following link: https://www.visitcostarica.com/en/costa-rica/digital-nomads.

A Spanish version will be available soon.

According to the ICT, digital nomads are people with an average monthly income between US$3,000 traveling alone and US$5,000 with their families.

Characteristics of digital nomads

According to information from the ICT, digital nomads are people with an average monthly income between US$3,000 traveling alone and US$5,000 with their families.

This new preference for remote work is also becoming a tourist trend that is growing and will continue to do so in the coming years. Digital nomads are expected to positively impact the lifestyle of many people, generating new services and creating a different community of travelers around the world.

According to the ICT: “Costa Rica is a destination that offers this type of traveler the perfect complement to combine work and leisure time, offering unique and authentic experiences in open spaces or in multiple lodging establishment alternatives, with qualified and prepared tourism industry professionals. to serve them, because we want tourists to feel like one more Tico”.

 

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

