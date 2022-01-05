Wednesday 5 January 2022
Despite a 167% increase in infections, hospitalizations and deaths from covid remain stable

HealthRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
RICO’s COVID DIGEST – On Tuesday, January 4, the Ministry of Health reported 1,500 new infections of covid-19 in Costa Rica. This was the first report of the new year, the last time Health updated covid numbers was last December 28.

Tuesday’s report raised the total infections since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, to 575,871 of which 561,409 people or 97% have recovered, and 7,096 active cases, almost triple the number a couple of weeks ago.

In the report for epidemiological week 52 (December 26 to January 1), the Ministry of Health noted that there were 3,385 new cases of covid-19, which were more than double that of epidemiological week 51 (December 19 to 25), which registered 1,267 cases. This means that from one week to another there was an increase of 167.2%.

Despite this, hospitalizations and mortality have remained stable.

For this Tuesday, January 4, three deaths were reported and the number of hospitalized remains at 135, of which 49 people are in the ICU.

During epidemiological weeks 51 and 52, a 36.4% decrease in mortality from the virus was recorded. In week 51 there were 11 deaths while in week 52, that number decreased to 7.

At the moment there are no deaths of minors during these weeks. By week 52, 71.5% of the deaths were registered in the age group 65 years and over, and 28.5% in the age group 18 to 49 years.

As of this Wednesday morning, the Ministry of Health has yet to publish detailed numbers for the days from December 29, 2021, to January 3, 2022.

