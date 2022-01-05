Ruta Uno tolls increase today

QCOSTARICA – Today, Wednesday, January 5, some users of Ruta 1 (Interamericana Norte) will see tolls increase. This is due to the quarterly update that is applied to the Río Segundo (east of the San Jose airport) and Naranjo stations.

The only rate that will remain the same is the ¢300 for light passenger vehicles and motorcycles at the Río Segundo station. The rest will increase.

At the Río Segundo station, all other types of vehicles will pay ¢ 50 more. In this way, buses will pay ¢775, two-axle vehicles ¢925, three and four-axle vehicles ¢1,025 and five-axle vehicles ¢1,375.

In the case of the Naranjo station, light passenger vehicles and motorcycles will pay ¢600; that is, ¢25 more than yesterday, while the fare for buses and four-axle automobiles will rise ¢125, going to ¢2,700 and the ¢2,950, respectively.

In the case of two-axle vehicles, the increase in Naranjo will be ¢100 and the rate will go to ¢2,625, while the cost for five-axle vehicles will reach ¢4,425, for an increase of ¢175.

The Fidecomiso Ruta Uno (Ruta Uno Trust), in charge of the collection, justified the increase due to the devaluation of the colon against the dollar and the rise in inflation in the United States.

